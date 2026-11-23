Tesla unveils car that looks like a video game, Elon Musk says it is “GTA in real life”

Tesla has revealed 'Reality View' for its FSD V15 update, utilizing real-time AI video generation to create a GTA-style third-person perspective. The company claims the software is 25 times safer and better at detecting hazards like potholes and speed cameras.

Tesla unveiled Reality View, an AI-powered feature that gives drivers a GTA-style third-person view while driving.

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Elon Musk said the technology generates real-time video using just half of one AI4 accelerator and described it as "FSD is GTA irl."

Tesla claims FSD V15 is 25 times safer than previous versions and can better detect potholes, road hazards, animals and standing water.

The software can also recognise speed cameras, adjust speed around school zones and bad weather, although Tesla has not released data supporting its safety claims.

Just days after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 got gamers talking across the world, Tesla has stolen some of that attention with a new self-driving technology that looks like it came straight out of a video game.

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The electric vehicle company has introduced Tesla Reality View, a new feature coming with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) V15 software update. Instead of the usual driving display, the system creates a real-time third-person view of the car using its external cameras and artificial intelligence.

The result? A driving experience that looks surprisingly similar to GTA.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a clip of the feature on X, writing:

"This is real-time AI video generation using just half of one AI4 TRIP accelerator. Let that sink in."

He later added: "FSD is GTA irl."

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FSD is GTA irl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2026

The demonstration quickly went viral, with many users comparing the visuals to Rockstar Games' latest blockbuster.

One user wrote: "That looks so frickin amazing I can’t wait."

Another added: "Can’t even articulate how impressed we are by this."

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Some fans even joked that Tesla's software now looks "better than GTA 6."

But beyond the flashy graphics, Tesla says there are serious improvements under the hood.

According to the company, FSD V15 is 25 times safer when it comes to critical driving interventions than previous versions. Tesla says the leap comes from a redesigned software architecture and a more advanced vision encoder that helps the vehicle better understand what its cameras are seeing.

The AI behind the system has reportedly been trained using millions of internet videos. Tesla says similar technology is already being used in its Robotaxi programme and Optimus humanoid robot.

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The company also claims the updated software is better at spotting potholes, road debris, traffic signs, small animals and even deep standing water. It is also designed to choose safer speeds around school zones and during poor weather conditions.

Tesla's latest Full Self-Driving software displayed a real-time third-person view of the vehicle as it moved through city streets

Another feature likely to get drivers talking is its ability to recognise speed cameras and automatically slow down to help avoid speeding tickets.

However, Tesla has not disclosed exactly how many kilometres of real-world driving data were used to support its claim that the new software is 25 times safer.

The update was first teased by Musk during Tesla's April 2026 earnings call, where he described FSD V15 as "a complete overhaul of the software architecture" designed specifically for the company's Hardware 4 platform.

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Although Tesla's Full Self-Driving system continues to improve, it is still classified as a driver-assistance technology in many markets. Drivers are expected to remain alert and ready to take control whenever necessary, even when FSD is active.