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Elon Musk unveils Tesla sports car that flies, drives upside down and flips mid-air, targets 2028 production

13:53 - 16 October 2026
Elon Musk unveils Tesla sports car that flies, drives upside down and flips mid-air, targets 2028 production
Elon Musk’s Tesla has unveiled a new electric sports car that can briefly lift off the ground, flip in mid-air, and drive upside down, with production targeted for 2028.
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  • Tesla’s new Roadster used thrusters developed by Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, to flip in mid-air, drive upside down and leap over other vehicles during its unveiling in Texas.

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  • Musk stated that Tesla will begin production of the Roadster in 2028, nearly nine years after the electric sports car was first unveiled in 2017. 

  • Tesla’s flying Roadster will come in three versions, including a Rocket model with a full flight system that is not approved for public roads. 

The prototype of the redesigned Tesla Roadster made its debut at a demonstration at SpaceX’s rocket testing facility in McGregor, Texas, on Thursday, October 15, nearly nine years after the company first announced plans for the next-generation vehicle.

The demonstration showed the car driving up an inverted ramp, performing an aerial manoeuvre and landing back on its wheels. It also leapt over a line of Tesla vehicles with the help of rocket-style thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX.

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RELATED: Electric Cars in Nigeria: Glamour, Cost, and Can We Actually Make the Switch?

Tesla demonstrated the prototype without a human occupant because of the noise and vibrations produced by the thrusters.

However, the flying feature may come with restrictions. Tesla’s proposed Rocket version is not approved for public roads, while the company has indicated that its Thrust version will be street legal. Musk also acknowledged uncertainty over whether the vehicle would be legal in every jurisdiction.

The unveiling marks a major step for a project that has faced repeated delays since its initial reveal. Tesla had originally planned to begin production much earlier, but the latest target is 2028.

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