How vendors and businesses can upload inventory and start earning on BataBank
Dead stock and slow-moving inventory tie up valuable working capital for retail shop owners, thrift curators and small business vendors across Nigeria. Instead of slashing prices on social media or fielding endless “DM for price” inquiries, merchants can use BataBank to convert surplus goods into Swap Credits, everyday utility value, or direct cash payouts.
Whether you are clearing out last season’s fashion stock, refurbished electronics, or household merchandise, the onboarding and listing workflow is built for speed and buyer trust.
Step 1 : Quick Vendor & Account Onboarding
Getting set up on BataBank takes less than three minutes:
Download or Open the Platform: Access BataBank via the web at bankbata.com or download the mobile app on iOS and Android.
Create Your Profile: Tap Get Started, enter your business or personal name, email address, and a strong password, and accept the platform terms.
Apply Referral Codes (Optional): If another merchant or creator invited you, their referral code attaches automatically so both accounts earn bonus Swap Credits.
Complete One-Time Verification: Before transacting at full capacity, submit a quick photo of a valid government-issued ID inside the app's secure verification prompt. This single check protects your storefront and buyers from fraud.
Step 2: Using the Instant AI Value Estimator
Before committing to a listing, vendors can test what their stock will fetch without guesswork:
Select the Estimator Tool: From the homepage—even before logging in—type in the name of your item (e.g., iPhone 13, Leather Handbag, or Air Fryer).
Choose Category & Condition: Pick the appropriate product category and select an honest condition tier (Like New, Good, or Fair).
Upload Clear Photos: Snap well-lit photos showing the front, back, labels, and any minor wear.
Get an Instant Valuation: BataBank’s AI pricing engine analyzes real-time market demand and condition data to display an estimated Swap Credit value in seconds—eliminating manual pricing and customer haggling.
Step 3 : Item Inspection, Approval & Payouts
To eliminate the "what I ordered versus what I got" stigma in online retail, every listed item passes through a structured quality check before credits are finalized:
Submit Your Deposit: Confirm the AI estimate in your dashboard and track the listing under Deposits in Progress.
Choose Quality Check Tier: Items receive one of two checks. A Community Quality Check (CQC) is verified directly from your uploaded photos. A BataBank Quality Check (BQC) means BataBank experts physically inspect the item after pickup by BataBank Logistics (BBL) or drop-off at a partner hub.
Receive Instant Approval Notification: Once your item passes inspection, a notification hits your in-app bell icon, and Swap Credits are credited immediately to your wallet.
Convert Your Earnings: Use your Swap Credits to source other verified goods for your business, or to pay for airtime, data, electricity and cable bills. Where supported, you can instead select a cash payout once your item sells.
Ready to start? Open bankbata.com or the BataBank app, tap Get Started, and run your first item through the AI Value Estimator.
By combining instant AI pricing with verified quality grading, BataBank gives vendors a predictable, scam-free channel to move inventory fast.
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