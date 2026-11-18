Burna Boy, Asake, Seyi Vibez take Afrobeats to GTA 6 with 'Giza', 'Joha'

Burna Boy, Asake, Seyi Vibez take Afrobeats to GTA 6 with 'Giza', 'Joha'

Burna Boy, Asake, Seyi Vibez take Afrobeats to GTA 6 with 'Giza', 'Joha'

Nigerian music further strengthens its global presence as songs by Afrobeats stars Asake, Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez feature in the highly anticipated video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez's 'Giza' and Asake's 'Joha' are among the Nigerian songs associated with GTA 6.

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Burna Boy will co-host AfroBank FM with British DJ Palms Trax in the highly anticipated video game.

GTA 6's AfroBank FM will feature African music across generations, including amapiano, 3-step and classic highlife.

The development has generated excitement among Nigerian music fans, particularly after footage of the game's African music radio station, AfroBank FM, circulated online.

Asake's hit song 'Joha' is among the tracks identified in the station's preview, while Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez's collaboration 'Giza' has also appeared in footage circulating on social media.

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Burna Boy has an additional role in the game as one of the presenters of AfroBank FM. The Grammy-winning singer, who goes by the name Burna in the game, co-hosts the station with British DJ and producer Palms Trax, known in the game as Palmsy.

Rockstar Games, the developers of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, officially announced AfroBank FM on October 8, describing it as a station dedicated to African music, including 20th-century classics, amapiano, 3-step and other contemporary sounds.

The station's preview also featured Ghanaian highlife musicians Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor's 'Gye Wani', alongside South African acts DJ Lag, Robot Boii and Kamo Mphela's 'Shay'sana'.

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The inclusion of the Nigerian artistes adds to the growing international profile of Afrobeats, with GTA serving as another platform through which African music can reach audiences across different parts of the world.

Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez's 'Giza' was released in August 2023 as part of Burna Boy's seventh studio album, I Told Them.... The collaboration combines the singers' distinct musical styles and became one of the project's notable tracks.

Asake's 'Joha', meanwhile, appeared on his 2022 debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe.