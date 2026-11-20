Thumb sucking in Children: when it's normal and when it starts affecting the teeth

Thumb sucking is a natural self-soothing habit for young children, but continuing past ages three or four can push front teeth forward and cause an open bite. Learn when to step in and how to help your child quit without a fight.

Thumb sucking is normal in babies and young children, and the habit usually settles on its own. But when a child sucks their thumb frequently or for long periods, it can affect how the front teeth grow and meet. So you do not need to panic about a toddler who sucks a thumb, and you also do not need to wait and hope when an older child still does. Either way, it does not mean you did anything wrong as a parent.

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Is thumb sucking normal for children?

Yes, it is normal, because sucking is a natural way for a baby to feel calm. Babies suck their thumbs to settle when they are tired, bored or unsure, and many children drop the habit on their own between ages two and four. So if your child still sucks their thumb, you are far from alone. Pacifiers (dummies) can similarly affect the teeth, although a pacifier is easier to take away than a thumb.

At what age should a child stop sucking their thumb?

Around age three is a good time to start gently encouraging your child to stop. The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry advises stopping these habits by 36 months, while the American Dental Association encourages children to stop by age four.

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However, age four is not a cliff. What matters is how often, how long and how strongly a child sucks their thumb. A child who sucks for hours every day may need help sooner than one who briefly sucks at bedtime. Also, a child who has stopped can return to the habit during stressful times, such as starting a new school or welcoming a new baby at home, so a comeback is not a failure.

How does thumb sucking change a child's teeth?

It can push the upper front teeth forward and leave a gap where the top and bottom front teeth should meet, which is called an open bite.

Picture pressing a thumb into soft clay repeatedly. The pressure can gradually change its shape. In a similar way, repeated thumb sucking can influence how a child's developing teeth grow and meet.

With an open bite, the back teeth close but the front teeth stay apart, which can make biting into some foods harder and may affect how sounds like “s” come out.

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The longer and more frequently a child sucks their thumb, the greater the risk of developing an open bite. Not every child who sucks their thumb develops one, though.

Will the teeth go back to normal when your child stops?

Some changes can improve on their own when a child stops early, especially while the baby teeth and jaws are still developing.

That said, not every change corrects itself, particularly when the habit has continued for years or affected jaw development. A dentist can check how the front teeth meet and tell you whether anything more is needed, so you do not have to wait for the permanent teeth to arrive before asking.

How can you help your child stop without a fight?

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Start with praise, because scolding can make a child more upset, while encouragement helps them learn a new habit. The thumb is a comfort, so taking it away without offering something else can make stopping harder.

First, notice when and why it happens. Your child may suck their thumb at bedtime, in front of the TV or when upset. Once you know the moment, you can offer something else, such as a story together, a small toy or a soft cloth to hold.

Then reward the days without it. A sticker chart can help because your child can see their own progress. Children may also find it easier to stop when they are involved in the decision, so talk to your child about it and let them help choose the plan.

Gentle reminders help more than nagging. A quiet reminder may be enough, because repeated telling off can turn a small habit into a daily argument.

Do not put pepper or other hot or harsh substances on your child's thumb. They can irritate or injure the mouth and eyes. Bitter-tasting products are best discussed with your child's dentist or paediatrician first.

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When should you take your child to the dentist about thumb sucking?

Book a visit if your child is still sucking their thumb around age three or four, or sooner if you notice a gap between the front teeth or the upper teeth tilting forward.

The dentist can check how the teeth meet and whether the habit is affecting their development, so you stop guessing. Tell the dentist exactly what happens. For example, “My child still sucks a thumb at night, and I am not sure how to help.”

For some children, a chat with the dentist can reinforce what their parents have been encouraging at home, so that visit may help both of you.

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A child who hears “stop that” may feel told off, while a child who hears “let us find you another comfort” knows someone is on their side. That is a better place to start.