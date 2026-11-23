Alexia Nieves Solache appears in a booking photo after police arrest her in connection with the alleged killing of Marcelino Perez Jimenez

Alexia Nieves Solache appears in a booking photo after police arrest her in connection with the alleged killing of Marcelino Perez Jimenez

Nursing student stabs man to death, dumps body in ravine with help from her mum

A 22-year-old nursing student and her mother have been arrested after police linked them to the fatal stabbing and dumping of Marcelino Perez Jimenez in a remote California ravine.

22-year-old nursing student Alexia Nieves Solache was arrested for allegedly stabbing 40-year-old Marcelino Perez Jimenez to death.

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Police say her mother, Veronica Rangel, helped move the victim's body in a large box before dumping it in a ravine.

The victim's body was discovered by a passing driver on August 25, hidden beneath rubbish near Tesla Road.

Rangel claims her daughter acted in self-defence, but police say the motive remains under investigation.

A 22-year-old nursing student in California has been arrested after police accused her of killing a 40-year-old man and getting help from her mother to dispose of his body in a remote ravine.

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Authorities in San Jose identified the suspect as Alexia Nieves Solache, while her 55-year-old mother, Veronica Rangel, was also arrested over the case.

According to the San Jose Police Department, both women were arrested on murder charges after investigators spent weeks piecing together evidence surrounding the victim's disappearance.

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The victim, Marcelino Perez Jimenez, was reportedly staying at least part-time at a homeless shelter in San Jose.

Investigators said Jimenez was last seen on August 22 entering an apartment at the Pavona Apartments on North 7th Street with Solache. Reports say Solache was carrying a 24-pack of beer as they walked inside.

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That would reportedly be the last time anyone saw him alive.

Security cameras captured suspicious movements

The following day, surveillance cameras at the apartment complex allegedly showed Solache and her mother struggling to move a large, heavy box.

Charging documents reportedly say the mother and daughter loaded the box onto a hand truck before placing it inside their rental vehicle.

Police later tracked the vehicle's route from the apartment complex to the area around Tesla Road in Livermore, where investigators believe the body was dumped.

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Driver made shocking discovery

The case took another turn on August 25 when a passing driver stopped near Tesla and Eagles Run roads to take a short break.

While looking into a nearby ravine, the driver noticed what appeared to be a human body and immediately contacted the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later recovered a body hidden beneath rubbish believed to have been thrown from passing vehicles.

Authorities said the victim had suffered fatal stab wounds.

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Arrests made months later

Following months of investigation, police arrested Solache in Los Angeles before extraditing her back to San Jose, where she was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Her mother was arrested the same day in San Jose.

However, Rangel has since been released from jail under court supervision.

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Speaking to the Mercury News, she defended her daughter, saying she believes Solache acted in self-defence.

"I think my daughter acted in self-defense."

Authorities have not confirmed that claim, and investigators have not publicly disclosed what happened inside the apartment before the killing.

Police also say it remains unclear how Solache and Jimenez knew each other.