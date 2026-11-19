GTA VI is finally out: How much Nigerian gamers will pay and consoles they can play it on

Rockstar's long-delayed blockbuster arrived on Thursday, 19 November, 13 years after GTA V.

GTA VI has arrived after 13 years, with the game launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Nigerian gamers can expect to spend around ₦110,000 to ₦130,000, depending on where they buy it.

The game features two main characters, Jason and Lucia, but PC gamers will have to wait for their version.

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Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here. The latest instalment from Rockstar Games went live on Thursday, 19 November, 13 years after GTA V arrived in September 2013, a gap that has made it one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in years.

The wait stretched even longer than fans expected. Rockstar announced the game in December 2023 with a trailer and a broad 2025 release window. It finally came this month, with the studio apologising for the extra time and saying it was needed to finish the game with the level of polish players expect.

When launch week arrived, it came with unusual momentum. Pre-orders opened months ago, and players who bought early were able to start downloading the game on 10 November, because of its huge file size.

GTA VI

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So is it worth the wait, and what do you need to know before you jump in? Here are six things.

1. It’s out now, but only on consoles.

GTA VI launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at midnight local time, rolling out region by region, with New Zealand first. There’s no PC version at launch, and Rockstar hasn’t given a date for one. It also won’t play on PS4.

2. It costs about ₦110,000 to ₦130,000 in Nigeria, but there’s no official naira price.

The game costs $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition on the US stores, and Nigerians pay in dollars through a foreign account. At the Central Bank’s official rate on 16 November, that comes to roughly ₦108,500 and ₦135,700 before charges.

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Gift-card sellers charge more, with one listing ₦130,415 for the Standard Edition. Reseller listings on Jiji range from about ₦100,000 to ₦125,000. Check which region a code works in before you buy.

3. Early Criticism.

The game holds a Metacritic score of 99 on PS5, which ties The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the highest ever recorded on the site. Reviews were released a day before launch, and aggregator roundups report no negative ones. Bloomberg called it a masterpiece.

4. You play as Jason and Lucia in Vice City.

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The story follows a criminal duo in the fictional state of Leonida, which includes Vice City. Critics singled out the relationship between the two leads as a highlight. Reviews put the main story at around 80 hours, though that figure is not official.

5. There are gameplay trade-offs.

Reviews note the game targets 30 frames per second on all consoles, including the PS5 Pro, with no 60fps mode, and some saw dips below that.

Mission replay has been dropped, though there are 15 save slots. Reviewers also say the realism, including fragile cars, repair bills and daily chores, has a learning curve for players coming straight from GTA V.

6. It’s huge, and PC and GTA Online come later.

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