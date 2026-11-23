As digital adoption continues to grow across Nigeria, reliable connectivity has become increasingly important to how people live, work, learn and do business.

From entrepreneurs reaching customers online and students accessing educational resources to professionals collaborating remotely and families staying connected across distances, mobile networks have become an essential part of everyday life.

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To meet this growing demand, MTN Nigeria is continuing to invest in network expansion and capacity enhancement across the country. As part of this ongoing investment programme, the company has deployed 106 new sites and upgraded 97 existing sites, bringing the current phase of its network improvements to 203 sites in selected locations nationwide. These investments reinforce MTN Nigeria’s commitment to improving connectivity, enhancing customer experience and supporting the country’s growing digital economy.

The investment spans 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, covering communities across all six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the South-West, the deployment includes four new sites and 16 upgrades in Lagos, two new sites and three upgrades in Ogun, alongside further upgrades in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states. In the South-East, Anambra benefits from one new site and one upgrade, Abia from two new sites, Imo from one upgrade, while Ebonyi receives six new sites and four upgrades. In the South-South, the rollout covers three new sites and two upgrades in Edo, two new sites in Akwa Ibom, three new sites and nine upgrades in Cross River, four new sites and two upgrades in Rivers, and three upgrades in Bayelsa.

Across the North-Central, seven new sites and four upgrades are deployed in Benue, eight new sites and four upgrades in Kogi, and one new site in Kwara. The FCT also benefits from nine new sites.

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In the North-East, the programme includes six new sites and two upgrades in Bauchi, two new sites and four upgrades in Borno, five new sites in Gombe, one new site and two upgrades in Taraba, five new sites in Yobe, and two upgrades in Adamawa.

The North-West also records significant expansion, with five new sites and four upgrades in Kaduna, nine new sites in Kano, one new site and two upgrades in Kebbi, three new sites and six upgrades in Sokoto, seven new sites and three upgrades in Jigawa, seven new sites and seven upgrades in Katsina, and one upgrade in Zamfara.

The expansion reflects the changing role of connectivity in everyday life. As more Nigerians embrace digital services, growing data consumption and increased reliance on mobile networks make continuous investment in infrastructure essential to maintaining service quality and meeting customer expectations.

While new sites extend network infrastructure into selected locations, upgrades strengthen capacity in existing coverage areas, helping networks accommodate increasing usage and evolving customer needs. Together, these investments are designed to improve network performance and deliver a more consistent and reliable experience.

Beyond the infrastructure, the impact of better connectivity is felt in the everyday activities it supports. For small-business owners, it creates opportunities to reach customers and grow their businesses. For students, it provides access to learning resources and research. For professionals, it enables collaboration and productivity, while helping families and friends stay connected regardless of distance.

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Commenting on the investment, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, said, “Reliable connectivity is central to how Nigerians live, work and do business. Our continued network investment reflects our commitment to keeping pace with growing demand, addressing congestion and delivering a dependable experience for our customers. Through this 203-site rollout, we are strengthening capacity in busy commercial centres and university communities while extending coverage to underserved areas. This goes beyond infrastructure alone; it includes connecting people to opportunities and enabling them to participate more fully in the digital economy. Through our ‘Live It 100’ promise, we remain committed to making connectivity accessible to more Nigerians.”

Through sustained investment in its network, MTN Nigeria continues to strengthen the infrastructure that keeps people and communities connected. As the country’s digital needs evolve, the company remains focused on expanding access, improving network capacity and connecting more Nigerians to the people, opportunities and experiences that matter.