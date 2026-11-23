A foreign tourist has released a video of Faruk Umar Faruk, the Emir of Daura, sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace in Katsina State.

The woman, identified as Mirka, shared a video showing the traditional ruler holding her hand and groping her as she repeatedly told him to stop.

Mirka said she waited until she had left Nigeria before sharing the video, adding that she felt disgusted by the encounter and had been struggling to forget what happened.

Mirka Beduinqa, a Polish tourist who visited Nigeria, filmed Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk , the Emir of Daura in Katsina State, groping her in his palace during a visit.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many Nigerians expressing shock and disgust over the Emir of Daura's conduct towards the tourist.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Mirka said she had spent 30 days travelling around Nigeria before visiting the Emir's palace on November 14.

She said she was taken to a room where she sat with the traditional ruler, Faruk, and they began talking. However, she claimed he soon grabbed her hand and started playing with her fingers.

The video shows the Emir holding on to her hand as she tells him about her plans to leave Nigeria when her visa expires. He does not appear willing to let go.

As they stand up, Faruk moves closer to her, hugs her, kisses her cheek and then gropes her, according to Mirka's account. She is heard protesting, saying, “Emir, no, no, no, no,” while he laughs.

In the caption accompanying the video, the tourist described the experience as upsetting and said she had not experienced sexual assault while visiting other parts of Nigeria.

She wrote:

“Recently I finished 30 days journey exploring all around Nigeria. I had amazing time, saw beautiful places, met great people.

Unfortunately I had also a bad experience when visiting Daura in Northern Nigeria. During visit to the Emir of Daura’s palace, I was taken to an elegant room where we sat on a couch and started talking.

It was strange for me that he grabbed my hand and started playing with it. Then when we stood up, he hugged me, kissed my cheek (which was also surprising for me), and then he grabbed my boobs.

That was a shock for me. I told him ‘Emir no, no, no, no’ ‘Emir you cannot be touching’, but he was just laughing about it.

I wasn’t sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy, crowded places, but to my shock, I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in an exemplary and dignified way.

I felt disgusted by this experience, and have been reliving it in my thoughts. It happened exactly one week ago, on Saturday 14th November, but I waited until after leaving Nigeria to post it.

I suspect I wasn’t first woman he assaulted but probably first one with a proof recorded. I have meta glasses and quickly turned them on.”