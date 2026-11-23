Kano governor breaks silence on marriage crisis with Kwankwaso's niece, says she was taken from his home

In a BBC Hausa interview, the governor says his wife's belongings were moved out without his knowledge, and that he was shocked to learn she had taken him to court in Abuja.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf has spoken publicly about the breakdown of his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso.

He claims his wife's belongings were moved out and she was taken from their home without his knowledge.

Yusuf says he was shocked to learn she had filed for divorce in an Abuja court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has given his first detailed account of the breakdown of his marriage, saying his wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, was taken away from their home and later sued him for divorce in an Abuja court.

Speaking to BBC Hausa in an interview that aired on Sunday, Yusuf said Zainab is the niece of former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, his one-time political godfather, who he said arranged her first marriage before the two met and married about 20 years ago. The couple have children together.

"Many things happened, to the extent that her belongings were moved out of my house and she was taken away from my home," he said. He said he stayed patient and silent, and even assured the children that their mother would come back.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said he was shocked when he learned she had taken him to court, and not even one in Kano. The governor said he would not publicly explain how his wife was taken from the house, but claimed he had witnesses and a detailed account. Asked why he was speaking publicly, he said he did not politicise the matter and asked whether anyone would be happy if the same happened to them.

Kwankwaso is her uncle and guardian, though many outlets have called her his daughter. Some reports say she is the daughter of Kwankwaso's late elder brother and grew up in his household, which is why both terms appear.

How the story unfolded

The saga became public in mid-November. It was reported on 15 November that Zainab had filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, under case number CV/97/26, after leaving the governor's residence about three weeks earlier.

The same reports said three security personnel attached to her had been arrested, according to a Kwankwasiyya member who confirmed it. The Kano government did not respond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, 16 November, Yusuf addressed pensioners at Government House in Kano and said the governor had agreed to divorce his wife and that the dissolution papers had been issued. He joked that he had moved from "corporal" to "constable" because he now had one wife, and did not rule out marrying again.

Zainab Musa Kwankwaso

The Abuja court heard the case on Tuesday, 17 November, and adjourned it to 15 December. The governor's commissioner for information, Sanusi Bature, received the papers and told the court he had not yet briefed his principal.

The marriage crisis comes after Yusuf's political break with Kwankwaso. In January, he left the NNPP for the ruling APC, and Kwankwaso, now the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, described the planned move as a betrayal.

Reports have linked the two events, but no outlet has established a direct connection between the politics and Zainab's decision. Zainab and Kwankwaso have not publicly responded.

Advertisement

Advertisement