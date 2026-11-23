Iheanacho still banging in goals while Eric Chelle keeps ignoring him - Nigerian Stars Abroad

Kelechi Iheanacho took his tally to 18 goals this season for Bursaspor, continuing to press his case for a Super Eagles recall under Eric Chelle amidst a stellar weekend for Nigerian players across Europe.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 18th goal of the season for Bursaspor.

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Wilfred Ndidi provided an assist in Besiktas' victory over Konyaspor.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Coventry City against Crystal Palace.

Nathan Tella registered two assists in Bayer Leverkusen's win.

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It was another productive weekend for Nigerian footballers across Europe, but once again Kelechi Iheanacho stole the headlines.

While Eric Chelle continues to overlook the striker at international level, the former Leicester City forward responded in the only way he knows how, by finding the back of the net.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle says Nigeria is in trouble.

It was a fantastic week for Nigerian footballers across Europe, but one name stood above the rest.

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Kelechi Iheanacho, 30, is in sensational form for Bursaspor, and the question of why Super Eagles coach Chelle keeps overlooking him gets harder to answer with every goal.

Iheanacho Steals the Show

The Nigerian striker scored with a single touch in the 19th minute to put Bursaspor ahead against Sivasspor, and his side went on to win 2-0. That takes his tally to 18 goals and 3 assists this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho continues his fine form.

Those numbers sit uncomfortably beside the Osimhen situation. With Victor Osimhen recovering from knee surgery and Nigeria without a single player in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers Golden Boot race, a striker in this kind of form is a name supporters will keep raising.

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Premier League Highlights

Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring for Coventry City as they battled to an important home league victory over Crystal Palace. Frank Onyeka played 19 minutes.

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Semi Ajayi kept a clean sheet in defence as Hull City earned a hard-fought win over Brighton.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were both in action as Fulham earned a tough point away at Manchester City.

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Europe's Big Leagues

Wilfred Ndidi put in a good midfield display and provided an assist in Besiktas' away league victory over Konyaspor.

Maduka Okoye made three crucial saves, but it was not enough for Udinese. They are now 10 games without a win and remain in the relegation zone.

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Maduka Okoye looked dejected after one of the goals he conceded.

Emmanuel Fernandes netted for Rangers in a 2-1 win at Motherwell. Shola Ogundana, little known until now, was on target for Dynamo Kyiv in a six-goal thriller against Obolon Kyiv. Rafiu Durosinmi scored his seventh goal of the season for Genk.

What next?