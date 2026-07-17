Stomach ulcer isn't caused by pepper or hunger: Here's what really causes it

Think pepper or hunger causes stomach ulcers?

Pepper and hunger do not cause stomach ulcers, despite widespread belief.

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Most stomach ulcers are linked to H. pylori infection or prolonged use of NSAID painkillers like ibuprofen and diclofenac.

Stomach ulcers are treatable and, in many cases, completely curable with the right medical care.

If you've ever complained about stomach pain in Nigeria, chances are someone has asked you, "Have you been eating too much pepper?" Or perhaps you've been warned that skipping meals or staying hungry for too long will give you an ulcer.

These are some of the most common beliefs about stomach ulcers.

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They've been repeated for years by parents, friends, and even strangers. But here's the truth: pepper doesn't cause stomach ulcers, and neither does hunger.

So, what actually causes a stomach ulcer? And why do so many people still believe otherwise?

Let's clear up the confusion.

First, what is a stomach ulcer?

What is a stomach ulcer?

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A stomach ulcer, also known as a gastric ulcer, is an open sore that develops in the lining of the stomach.

It belongs to a group of conditions known as peptic ulcers, which can also occur in the upper part of the small intestine.

Normally, the stomach is protected by a thick layer of mucus that shields it from its own powerful digestive acid.

When that protective layer is damaged or weakened, acid can begin to erode the lining, leading to an ulcer.

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So, what really causes stomach ulcers?

Contrary to popular belief, the two most common causes of stomach ulcers have little to do with what you eat.

1. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection

The pain will humble them [iStock]

One of the leading causes of stomach ulcers is an infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), a type of bacteria that lives in the digestive tract.

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Many people carry this bacteria without knowing it because it often causes no symptoms. However, in some people, it damages the stomach's protective lining, making it easier for acid to cause ulcers.

Doctors can diagnose an H. pylori infection using breath tests, stool tests, blood tests, or an endoscopy, depending on the situation.

2. Long-term use of painkillers

Painkillers

Another major cause is the frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). These include common painkillers such as:

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Ibuprofen

Diclofenac

Naproxen

Aspirin

These medications reduce substances that help protect the stomach lining. Taking them regularly, especially without medical supervision, increases the risk of developing a stomach ulcer.

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This is why healthcare professionals often advise people who need these medicines long-term to take them carefully or alongside medications that protect the stomach.

READ NEXT: 5 natural painkillers for everyday health issues

Other causes of stomach ulcers

Smoking is one of the risk factors for developing stomach ulcer

While about 90–95% of peptic ulcers are caused by either H. pylori infection or NSAID use, here are other causes that are much less common but are still medically recognised and worth noting.

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Smoking

Excessive alcohol consumption

Severe physical stress (not emotional stress)

Zollinger-Ellison syndrome (rare)

Previous history of ulcers

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Older age

But doesn't pepper cause ulcers?

No.

There is no scientific evidence that eating pepper or spicy foods causes stomach ulcers.

However, if you already have an ulcer, spicy foods may irritate the sore and make symptoms like burning pain or discomfort feel worse.

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In other words, pepper can aggravate an existing ulcer, but it doesn't create one.

The same applies to highly acidic or heavily seasoned foods. They may trigger discomfort in some people, but they are not the root cause.

What about staying hungry?

Skipping meals or staying hungry for long periods does not cause stomach ulcers either.

That said, if you already have an ulcer, an empty stomach can sometimes make the pain more noticeable because stomach acid is still being produced.

This can create the impression that hunger caused the ulcer when, in reality, the ulcer was already there.

Common symptoms of a stomach ulcer

Not everyone experiences the same symptoms, but common signs include:

A burning or gnawing pain in the upper abdomen

Pain that may improve or worsen after eating

Bloating

Frequent burping

Heartburn

Feeling full quickly

Nausea

In severe cases, a stomach ulcer can lead to complications such as vomiting blood, passing black stools, sudden severe abdominal pain, or unexplained weight loss. These symptoms require urgent medical attention.

Is a stomach ulcer curable?

Stomach ulcer is curable

Yes.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that stomach ulcers are permanent or cannot be cured.

The good news is that most stomach ulcers are treatable and often completely curable, especially when the underlying cause is identified.

If the ulcer is caused by H. pylori, doctors usually prescribe a combination of antibiotics to eliminate the bacteria along with medicines that reduce stomach acid, allowing the ulcer to heal.

If painkillers are responsible, your healthcare provider may recommend stopping or changing the medication while prescribing acid-reducing medicines to help the stomach recover.

The earlier treatment begins, the lower the risk of complications.

In summary

You can safely eat spicy foods without fear of creating an ulcer, and skipping a meal because of a busy schedule won't give you one either. J