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Kai Cenat said he did his best to get Carter Efe a US Visa for Streamer University

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:40 - 17 July 2026
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Kai Cenat says all efforts to secure Carter Efe's US visa failed
Kai Cenat says all efforts to secure Carter Efe's US visa failed as the comedian breaks down on livestream.
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  • Kai Cenat says efforts to help Carter Efe secure a US visa for Streamer University failed.

  • Carter Efe breaks down on livestream, says Nigerians are "trapped" by visa restrictions.

  • Comedian says if someone with his popularity can be denied, ordinary Nigerians have little chance.

  • Carter Efe had previously appealed to Seyi Tinubu for help over his visa challenges.

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Popular American streamer Kai Cenat has revealed the extent of his efforts to ensure Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe secured a United States visa to attend the 2026 edition of his Streamer University, but said all attempts proved unsuccessful.

During the opening ceremony of the Class of 2026 at Kai Cenat's Streamer University, the popular streamer disclosed that despite personally trying to assist Carter Efe with the visa process, the Nigerian content creator was still unable to attend.

Kai Cenat's Streamer University is an initiative that brings together selected content creators from different countries across the world for training, collaboration and networking opportunities. Carter Efe was among the creators selected for this year's program and had repeatedly expressed excitement about participating before his visa application was unsuccessful.

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22-year-old Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers and YouTubers in the United States [I=Youtube/Kai Cenat]
22-year-old Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers and YouTubers in the United States

Speaking during the opening ceremony while acknowledging Carter Efe's absence, Cenat said, "I was trying to get Carter Efe his visa. I was working with him, and it wasn't able to happen."

Carter Efe x Wale on Twitch
Carter Efe wih American-Nigerian rapper Wale during a Twitch livestream

On his part, Carter Efe has been vocal about his disappointment, frequently taking to livestreams to lament his inability to travel. His emotional reactions have drawn sympathy from other content creators and fans across social media.

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In several trending videos, the comedian was seen crying profusely as he blamed Nigeria's damaged international reputation for his inability to secure a visa.

Carter Efe said, "We're trapped in this country. Yes, in case you don't know, we're trapped. We can't go anywhere we want. We're finished."

In another video, he further lamented, "If they can do a person like me, now imagine normal civilians. Nigerians have destroyed our reputation."

In an earlier livestream, the comedian also appealed to Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, to intervene in his visa predicament.

"Nigerian pls help me tag Seyi Tinubu to do something about my visa wahala. Pls I don't want to be in Nigeria. Pls help me tag Seyi, he has the power. His father is president. It's a shameful thing that they picked me, and I did not go because of visa."

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Carter Efe's experience comes amid stricter US immigration and visa policies under President Donald Trump's administration, which have heightened scrutiny of visa applications from several countries, including Nigeria.

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