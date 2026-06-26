Here's the banned Vodka drink NAFDAC is warning Nigerians about

NAFDAC has warned Nigerians against the banned Café de Paris Vodka Energy Drink after Ghana seized about 140 boxes, citing serious health risks associated with mixing alcohol and stimulants.

NAFDAC has warned Nigerians against the banned Café de Paris Vodka Energy Drink seized in Ghana.

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About 140 boxes of the product were confiscated by Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority during an enforcement operation.

Ghana banned alcoholic energy drinks after linking the combination of alcohol and stimulants to serious health risks.

NAFDAC urged Nigerians to report anyone importing, selling or distributing the banned drink.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians over a banned alcoholic energy drink confiscated in Ghana, warning importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to stay away from the product.

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The warning was contained in Public Alert No. 032/2026, issued after Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)intercepted about 140 boxes of the beverage during an enforcement operation in the country's Upper East Region.

According to NAFDAC, the seized product is Café de Paris Vodka Energy Drink, an alcoholic beverage that combines alcohol with stimulants. The agency warned that the drink could find its way into Nigeria through informal cross-border trade and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant.

NAFDAC explained that Ghana's FDA had already prohibited the manufacture, importation, distribution and sale of alcoholic energy drinks after scientific evidence showed that mixing alcohol with stimulants poses significant health risks.

The banned Café de Paris Vodka Energy Drink

The agency said stimulants such as caffeine, inositol, glucuronolactone, ginseng and guarana can mask the depressant effects of alcohol, making consumers feel less intoxicated than they actually are.

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According to the alert, this false sense of alertness may encourage excessive alcohol consumption and increase the risk of alcohol poisoning, impaired judgment, risky behaviour, road traffic crashes, violence and other serious health complications, particularly among young people.

NAFDAC noted that Ghana's FDA announced a nationwide ban on alcoholic energy drinks on February 27, 2026, directing manufacturers, importers and distributors to withdraw all affected products from the market by March 31, 2026.

Following the expiration of the deadline, enforcement activities led to the seizure of approximately 140 boxes of the banned drink in May.

The Nigerian regulator said it decided to issue the public alert because products rejected or banned in neighbouring countries sometimes find their way into Nigeria through illegal importation routes.

NAFDAC therefore warned importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and members of the public not to import, stock, sell or consume the product.

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NAFDAC logo

The agency also urged Nigerians who come across the drink anywhere in the country to immediately report it to the nearest NAFDAC office for appropriate regulatory action.

"The public is advised to exercise caution and avoid the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the banned alcoholic energy drink," the agency stated.

NAFDAC added that healthcare professionals are encouraged to report any suspected adverse reactions associated with the product through the agency's pharmacovigilance channels.

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The agency said the alert forms part of ongoing collaboration among regulatory authorities in West Africa aimed at preventing unsafe food and beverage products from circulating across borders and protecting public health.

According to Ghana's FDA and cited by NAFDAC, the product combines alcohol with stimulants, including:

Caffeine

Inositol

Glucuronolactone

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Ginseng

Guarana