16-year-old Daniella Owoeye Jesudunsin secured a ₦1 million scholarship from Ekiti Parapo in Indiana, USA, after scoring a phenomenal 372/400 in the 2026 UTME

16-year-old Daniella Owoeye Jesudunsin secured a ₦1 million scholarship from Ekiti Parapo in Indiana, USA, after scoring a phenomenal 372/400 in the 2026 UTME

16-year-old Daniella Owoeye, who emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 JAMB examination, receives ₦1 million scholarship

2026 JAMB highest scorer Daniella Owoeye Jesudunsin has received a ₦1 million scholarship after scoring 372 in the UTME. The 16-year-old aspiring medical student thanked her supporters and donors.

Daniella Owoeye Jesudunsin, the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME, has been awarded a ₦1 million scholarship.

The scholarship was presented by Ekiti Parapo in Indiana, USA, in recognition of her exceptional academic performance.

The 16-year-old scored 372 out of 400 and hopes to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She thanked the donors, her family, traditional rulers and everyone who celebrated her success.

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Good news has come the way of Daniella Owoeye Jesudunsin, the student who emerged as the overall best candidate in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The 16-year-old has been rewarded with a ₦1 million scholarship for her outstanding performance in the examination.

Daniella shared the exciting news on her Facebook page on Wednesday, where she expressed gratitude to Ekiti Parapo in Indiana, United States, for honouring her with the scholarship. She also appreciated her family, friends and everyone who celebrated her achievement.

According to her, the moment was one she would never forget.

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“It was truly a memorable and heartwarming moment to be celebrated and surrounded by the love of family, friends, and well-wishers. My heart is filled with profound gratitude.”

Rather than reading endlessly, Daniella attributes her high scores to early preparation, focusing on weaker subjects, and mastering past questions via CBT practice apps.

She gave special thanks to the Ekiti association in Indiana for recognising her hard work and encouraging her to keep aiming higher.

“I sincerely appreciate the Ekiti Parapo in Indiana, USA, for their exceptional care, generosity, and immeasurable love. Your kindness, support, and warm hospitality made the occasion even more special, and I do not take any of it for granted.”

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Daniella also acknowledged the Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti, Oba Dr Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi Amoyimade Atayese I, the President of Ekiti Parapo, Hon. Awoniyi, alongside her parents, relatives and everyone who attended the celebration.

“My heartfelt appreciation goes to His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi Amoyimade Atayese I, the Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti, Hon. Awoniyi, the President of Ekiti Parapo, my beloved parents and family members, and every well-wisher who took out time to honour me with their presence.

“Your prayers, encouragement, gifts, and expressions of love made the celebration truly memorable.”

She prayed for everyone who supported her journey and wished them God's blessings.

“I am deeply humbled by every act of kindness shown to me. May the Almighty God richly reward you all for your generosity and thoughtfulness.

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“May joy, peace, divine favour, good health, and abundant blessings never depart from your homes. May you continually have reasons to celebrate, and may God’s grace and mercy remain with you always.”

She rounded off her appreciation by thanking everyone once again.

“Thank you once again for making the occasion a beautiful and unforgettable one. I remain sincerely grateful to every one of you. God bless you all abundantly.”

With near-perfect scores in English, Chemistry, and Physics, Daniella is now seeking admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos.

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Daniella, who is from Erinmope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State, sat for the examination in Ogun State and recorded an impressive 372 out of 400 to emerge as the best candidate nationwide.

Her subject scores were equally remarkable—98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics and 82 in Biology.

She is now seeking admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Speaking after her result was announced earlier, Daniella said her success wasn't about reading all day and night but about preparing early, staying consistent and studying smart.

She explained that she relied heavily on past questions, CBT practice apps, online tutorials and study groups, while constantly working on areas where she wasn't strong.

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