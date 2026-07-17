New Music Friday: Ladipoe, Davido, Cheque and more drop new songs

New Music Friday features fresh releases from Davido, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Zlatan, Flavour, Masego, Cheque, Mavo and more, with standout Afrobeats, hip-hop and highlife tracks to stream this weekend.

The weekend arrives with a cross-continental spread of new music spanning Afrobeats, hip-hop, highlife, and jazz. This week's releases lean heavily on collaboration, with established names bringing in fresh and familiar faces alike.

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From club-ready bangers to more considered genre fusions, the Friday playlist covers significant ground, with Nigerian acts dominating the conversation while a few international names make their presence felt.

Ladipoe ft Pa Salieu - No Level

Ladipoe continues to position himself as one of the genre's sharper lyricists, and 'No Level' reinforces that. The Pa Salieu feature adds a grittier, street-flavoured edge that contrasts well against Ladipoe's more refined rap sensibility. With an album reportedly in the works, this feels like a deliberate scene-setter.

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Davido ft No11 - Gimme Dat Ting

A lead single from his forthcoming album ORIADÉ, 'Gimme Dat Ting' is energetic and club-friendly but does not quite carry the weight of a record meant to announce something significant. It is functional Afrobeats, nothing more, nothing less.

Mavo ft SSSoundgawd - BB Lifestyle

Mavo is not trying to say anything profound here and does not need to. 'BB Lifestyle' is built for dancefloors and TikTok loops, and on those terms it delivers. The viral traction it has already gathered suggests it has found its audience.

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Chocolate City ft Blaqbonez, Major AJ, Noon Dave - Tonight

A roster flex from Chocolate City that mostly works. Blaqbonez brings his usual rap-forward energy, while Noon Dave and Major AJ handle the melodic weight smoothly. The challenge with all-star label collaborations is cohesion, and 'Tonight' manages it better than most.

Berri-Tiga ft Zlatan, Izztopik - Adamma

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Street pop at its most straightforward. Zlatan's presence guarantees a certain energy and he delivers it, while Berri-Tiga and Izztopik hold their own. 'Adamma' is not reinventing anything but it moves.

Cheque ft Blaqbonez - Zodiac II

Pulled from the deluxe edition of YAZI, 'Zodiac II' pairs Cheque's melodic rap style with Blaqbonez's harder cadences over atmospheric trap production. The combination has chemistry and the track earns its place on the project.

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Tobe Nwigwe ft Flavour, C.S. Armstrong - Perfection

The most culturally layered release of the week. Tobe Nwigwe's highlife and alternative hip-hop fusion finds an ideal partner in Flavour, who is the clear standout here. Lead single from The Bridge, it announces an album worth watching.

Masego - Heaven

Masego leans fully into his self-coined TrapHouseJazz sound, blending jazz saxophone and soulful vocals with trap percussion. 'Heaven' is unhurried and confident, the kind of record that rewards patience.

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BARDBANKS ft L.A.X, Logos Olori - Jamming