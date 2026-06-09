With unsafe food causing over 53,000 deaths annually in Nigeria, health authorities are calling for a strict overhaul of hygiene standards in traditional and roadside markets.

With unsafe food causing over 53,000 deaths annually in Nigeria, health authorities are calling for a strict overhaul of hygiene standards in traditional and roadside markets.

The diseases Nigerians may be getting from roadside food and everyday meals as unsafe food kills 53,000 yearly

Unsafe food causes nearly 50 million illnesses and over 53,000 deaths annually in Nigeria, with diarrhoea, food poisoning and chemical contamination posing major health risks, especially to young children.

The Federal Government says unsafe food causes about 50 million illnesses and more than 53,000 deaths every year in Nigeria, with children under five most affected.

Common foodborne diseases are linked to bacteria and viruses such as Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, Shigella and rotavirus, which can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and severe illness.

Health officials also warned about chemical contamination, including lead in grains, spices and water, while calling for stronger food safety standards, hygiene practices and food regulation.

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Unsafe food is causing a major public health crisis in Nigeria, with the Federal Government revealing that foodborne diseases are responsible for more than 53,000 deaths and nearly 50 million illnesses every year.

The alarming figures were disclosed on Monday by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, during a ministerial briefing in Abuja to mark the 2026 World Food Safety Day, themed "From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere."

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako

The latest data highlights the growing risks linked to contaminated food sold in markets, roadside stalls, restaurants and even homes, with children under five carrying the heaviest burden.

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Foodborne diseases affecting millions of Nigerians

According to the minister, diarrhoeal diseases remain the most common food-related illnesses in the country. These infections are often caused by harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites that contaminate food and water.

Among the major disease-causing pathogens identified were Salmonella, Escherichia coli (E. coli), Campylobacter, Shigella and rotavirus.

"Over 40 million diarrhoeal illnesses in Nigeria are linked to foodborne pathogens. These infections continue to be a major cause of hospitalisation, malnutrition and mortality among our youngest citizens," Salako said.

These pathogens can cause symptoms including severe diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps, fever, dehydration and, in severe cases, death.

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Health experts say contamination can occur through poor hygiene during food preparation, inadequate cooking, unsafe storage practices, contaminated water, or cross-contamination between raw and cooked foods.

Children under five most at risk

Children under the age of five bear more than 80 percent of Nigeria's foodborne disease burden, leading to severe risks of malnutrition and stunted development.

The minister warned that the impact of unsafe food extends far beyond illness.

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"Nigeria records nearly 50 million foodborne illnesses every year, and unsafe food causes more than 53,000 deaths annually in our country.

"Together, these illnesses and deaths result in a staggering 4.26 million years of healthy life lost to illness, disability or early death," he said.

Salako added that more than 80 per cent of the country's foodborne disease burden falls on children younger than five years old.

"Most of this burden falls heavily on children under five, who account for more than 80 per cent of all foodborne disease burden in Nigeria.

"The true cost of unsafe food in Nigeria is not only measured in sickness and death, but also in the lost cognitive, physical and developmental potential of our children."

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Medical experts have long warned that repeated exposure to foodborne infections can contribute to malnutrition, stunted growth and developmental challenges in young children.

Lead poisoning and chemical contamination raising concerns

Beyond bacterial and viral infections, authorities are also worried about growing exposure to chemical contaminants in food.

Salako noted that lead contamination remains a significant threat, particularly through polluted grains, spices and water sources.

"Chemical hazards are also emerging as a serious concern, with lead exposure responsible for tens of thousands of healthy lives lost through contaminated grains, spices and water sources. These numbers underscore the urgency of strengthening food safety systems across the entire value chain," he stated.

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Lead exposure has been linked to brain damage, learning difficulties, kidney problems and developmental disorders, especially in children.

WHO says Africa bears the highest burden

The minister's remarks followed newly released estimates from the World Health Organization showing that unsafe food causes about 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths globally each year.

Africa continues to carry the highest foodborne disease burden per capita, reflecting persistent challenges related to sanitation, food handling, regulation and access to clean water.

Despite the challenges, Salako said Nigeria has recorded progress in strengthening its food safety system.

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According to him, the country's 2023 Joint External Evaluation showed improvements across food safety indicators, while Nigeria's 2025 State Party Annual Report score exceeded the WHO target for low- and middle-income countries.

"Nigeria is now one of the leading countries in the region in establishing functional systems for detecting, reporting and responding to foodborne disease events," he said.

NAFDAC calls for stronger food safety measures

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by the agency's Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate, Eva Edwards, said stronger food safety systems are critical to reducing preventable illnesses.

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"The theme for the 2026 World Food Safety Day, 'From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere,' reminds us that food safety is not merely a technical issue; it is a public health, socioeconomic and development imperative. Behind every statistic on foodborne disease is a child, a family, a community or a business affected by preventable illness and loss," she said.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC remains committed to reducing foodborne diseases through science-based regulation, surveillance and stronger food control systems.

She added that safe food is essential for achieving Nigeria's nutrition and public health goals.

"Where food is unsafe, our nutritional goals cannot be achieved," she said.

Unsafe diets also fuelling chronic diseases

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Advocacy groups like CAPPA point out that poor dietary habits, packed with excessive sugars, trans fats, and salts, are fueling a secondary epidemic of chronic diseases like hypertension.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) urged authorities to look beyond food contamination and address the health risks posed by unhealthy diets.

CAPPA Executive Director, Oluwafemi Akinbode, said excessive consumption of sugar, salt, unhealthy fats and ultra-processed foods is contributing to rising cases of hypertension, obesity, diabetes, stroke, kidney disease and some cancers.

"Food safety is not only about preventing food poisoning. It is also about ensuring that the foods and drinks available to Nigerians do not slowly undermine their health and well-being," he said.

The organisation welcomed efforts to strengthen Nigeria's Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax and called for front-of-pack warning labels, sodium reduction targets and stricter regulation of unhealthy food marketing aimed at children.

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As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Food Safety Day, health authorities are urging consumers, food vendors, manufacturers and regulators to work together to reduce contamination risks and improve food safety standards across the country.