Lagos youth finally get a court that isn't falling apart — American Cola turns Ilupeju into a creative playground

If you've played basketball in Lagos long enough, you already know the struggle. Finding a decent public court that isn't cracked, neglected or abandoned can feel like winning the lottery.

That's why American Cola's newly revamped basketball court in Ilupeju is getting attention.

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The beverage brand has officially transformed the space into what it calls the American Cola Basketball Court, but this isn't just another place to shoot hoops. The idea is much bigger than basketball.

The court has been redesigned as a creative hub where sports, music, dance, fashion, content creation and youth culture can exist in the same space.

Walking into the court, the first thing you'll notice isn't even the hoops. The walls have been covered with colourful graffiti inspired by Nigerian youth culture, while the court panels feature murals designed to reflect freedom, ambition and self-expression.

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The project is part of American Cola's "Creative Court" initiative, a basketball court designed to also serve as a creative space for young Nigerians to showcase their talent beyond the game.

According to the brand, the renovation reflects its long-standing identity as a brand that encourages independence and originality among young people.

"The court is now more than a place to play basketball. It is a community space where talent, culture, creativity, and freedom come together."

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American Cola says the goal is to create an environment where people don't just come to play sports but also collaborate, create content, network and express themselves freely.

The initiative also highlights the growing connection between basketball and Nigerian youth culture. Across Lagos especially, basketball courts are becoming gathering spots for creators, photographers, dancers, fashion enthusiasts and musicians, not just athletes.

By redesigning the Ilupeju court, the company hopes to strengthen that culture while giving young people access to a quality public space.

The project also aligns with the brand's broader commitment to supporting grassroots sports and investing in communities where young talent can grow.

American Cola traces its roots to an original formula created in Atlanta, United States, before expanding into several markets. In Nigeria, the drink is bottled by Planet Bottling Company (PBC), alongside brands such as Reaktor, Planet and Bubble Up. The soft drink is available in both PET bottles and cans, with Regular and Zero Sugar options.

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For residents of Ilupeju and nearby communities, the revamped court offers something many neighbourhoods still lack: a modern public space where sports, creativity and community can come together under one roof.

Whether you're there for basketball, dance videos, fashion shoots, or simply to hang out, the American Cola Basketball Court is clearly aiming to become one of Lagos' newest youth destinations.