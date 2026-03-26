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28 out of 58 Sharks tested positive for cocaine and caffeine in the Bahamas. Here’s the real story

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 21:36 - 26 March 2026
Sharks Test Positive for Cocaine, Caffeine and pharmaceuticals in the Bahamas
Scientists have found cocaine, caffeine, and other drugs in sharks in the Bahamas. Here’s what’s really happening and why it’s more alarming than it sounds.
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When headlines about “cocaine sharks” started making the rounds, it sounded like the plot of a chaotic blockbuster.

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It gets a lot funnier as you ruminate on it. But the truth is far less dramatic and far more concerning.

A recent scientific study in the Bahamas found 28 out of 58 sharks carrying traces of human drugs in their systems, including cocaine, caffeine, and common painkillers. This is simply because they’re swimming in polluted water.

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What scientists actually found

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Researchers tested dozens of sharks around Eleuthera Island, a popular tourist hotspot, and the results were eye-opening:

  • About 1 in 3 sharks had traces of human-related substances.

  • Other substances included Cocaine, paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs.

Surprisingly, caffeine showed up in almost every contaminated shark, making it the most widespread pollutant detected.

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Drug contamination in marine life is not new. A 2024 Brazilian study found cocaine in all tested sharks, likely from sewage pollution.

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How did drugs get into sharks?

Scientists traced the contamination back to:

  • Untreated or poorly treated sewage systems

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  • Waste from boats and coastal tourism

  • Human urine and faecal matter in the ocean

  • Pharmaceutical runoff

  • Possible drug trafficking spills

In short, what humans dump or flush into the ocean circulates and gets absorbed by marine life.

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Read Next: These 6 diseases claim more lives annually than HIV, according to WHO data

Are these “cocaine sharks” dangerous?

There is no evidence that these sharks are aggressive, “high,” or behaving abnormally. Researchers observed there were no unusual attacks or erratic swimming patterns.

However, the drugs are not harmless. Scientists noticed changes in blood chemistry, signs of stress and increased energy use. This suggests the chemicals are quietly affecting the sharks’ biology even if we can’t see it yet.

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Summary

Sharks in the Bahamas have tested positive for cocaine, caffeine, and other human drugs as a result of ocean pollution. There’s no evidence of aggression, but there are signs of biological stress.

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