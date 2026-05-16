Alexx Ekubo, Sound Sultan, and other Nigerian celebrities we lost to cancer
While the glitz and glamour of celebrity life often hide personal struggles, cancer continues to claim the lives of many talented entertainers. The disease does not respect fame, wealth, or influence.
Over the years, several Nigerian celebrities have lost their lives after courageous battles with different forms of cancer.
Here are some of them.
Alexx Ekubo
Popular Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo reportedly passed away following complications from kidney cancer. According to his family, the actor succumbed to “advanced metastatic kidney cancer” after what they described as a brief but courageous battle.
Ekubo was celebrated for his roles in numerous Nollywood productions and remained one of the industry’s most admired actors.
Aduke Gold
Popular gospel singer and minister Aduke Ajayi, widely known as Aduke Gold, died on Monday, August 12, 2024, while receiving treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.
Following her death, there were speculations that she died from complications related to fibroid surgery. However, her brother, Pastor Aderogbo, clarified that the singer had been battling cervical cancer.
“Whoever is saying what is not should just stop that; our daughter was ill; she had cervical cancer, she was taken to UCH Ibadan, and unfortunately, she died,” he said.
Sound Sultan
Nigerian music icon Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, died on July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.
The music icon was known for using his songs to address poverty, corruption, bad governance, and societal issues in Nigeria.
Sound Sultan was diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer affecting the throat. He reportedly underwent chemotherapy in the United States before eventually succumbing to the illness.
Karibi Fubara
Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara died on December 15, 2021, after battling kidney cancer for over a year.
His death was announced by his sister, Aya Eneli, who described him as someone who “lived fully and with joy.”
Karibi gained recognition for his roles in movies and series such as Smart Money Woman, God Calling, Ratnik, and We Speak Dance. He married fashion entrepreneur Yolanda Okereke in 2019.
Sunny Okosun
Legendary musician Sunny Okosun was globally recognised for using music to advocate for the liberation of South Africa and the dignity of Africans.
In his later years, he became a gospel minister and continued to inspire many through his music and faith.
Okosun battled colon cancer before passing away in May 2008 at a hospital in Washington, DC.
Ify Onwuemene
Veteran actress Ify Onwuemene, best known for her role in the sitcom Everyday People, died after battling endometrial cancer.
Her death was announced by actress Gloria Anozie-Young, who revealed that Onwuemene had undergone several chemotherapy sessions after doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 cancer.
According to Gloria, the actress had her womb removed but continued battling the ailment for years before her death.