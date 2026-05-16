Advertisement

Cubana Chief Priest’s House of Reps dream suffers major setback after losing APC ticket

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 21:17 - 16 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Cubana Chief Priest’s House of Reps dream suffers major setback after losing APC ticket
Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency to incumbent lawmaker, Canice Moore Omeogo.
Advertisement

The socialite had earlier declared his intention to contest in the 2027 House of Representatives election to represent the Orsu, Orlu and Oru East Federal constituency in Imo State.

Advertisement

“Stopped by our great party, APC, state secretariat, to congratulate and encourage our state working committee on their emergence. Above all, I made known to them my humble aspiration to represent my people, the good people of Orsu, Orlu and Oru East Federal Constituency, at the House of Representatives.

Na God get power; let the will of God be done. From our party women’s mouths to the mouth of God,” Cubana Chief Priest stated.

According to reports, the celebrity barman failed to secure the party’s ticket for the House of Representatives seat in the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State.

He reportedly lost to the incumbent lawmaker, Honourable. Canice Moore Nwachukwu Omeogo (also known as Omeogo), in the primaries held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, after securing just 14 of the 2845 votes cast.

Advertisement

His name was also missing from the APC House of Representatives consensus candidates list released by the party.

The list includes:

Ngozi Pat-Ekeji — Aboh/Ngor-Okpala

Chukwudi Anyanwuocha — Ahiazu/Ezinihitte

Sandra Inyama — Ideato

Canice Moore Nwachukwu Omeogo — Orlu/Orsu/Oru East

Jonas Okeke — Okigwe South

Uchenna Agasu — Okigwe North

Dibiagwu Eugene — Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru-West

Cosmos Maduba — Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba

Akarachi Amadi — Mbaike

Tochi Okere — Owerri

In recent times, Cubana Chief Priest has openly supported the APC-led government, and President Bola Tinubu has expressed a strong ambition to represent his people, promising to bring development and add value to the constituency.

Cubana Chief Priest is the Imo director of the City Boy Movement

​He was also appointed Imo director of the City Boy Movement, a political support group established by the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, to campaign for his father’s re-election.

Advertisement

Missing out on the APC ticket to represent Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency is a setback for Cubana Chief Priest’s nascent political career. He will now be expected to turn his focus to amplifying the City Boy Movement message that President Tinubu deserves another four-year mandate in Aso Rock. He will also be hoping that his services to the party will be rewarded in some capacity in the future.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Lagos Airport Police Command
News
17.05.2026
17 officers feared dead as terrorists attack Nigerian military school
Cubana Chief Priest breaks silence after losing APC House of Reps primaries
News
17.05.2026
Cubana Chief Priest breaks silence after losing APC House of Reps primaries
BBNaija Season 11 auditions to begin May 22: Here’s how to apply
Entertainment
17.05.2026
BBNaija Season 11 auditions to begin May 22: Here’s how to apply
Nollywood star Sandra Okunzuwa narrates how romance scenes ruined her relationship
Entertainment
17.05.2026
Nollywood star Sandra Okunzuwa narrates how romance scenes ruined her relationship
Cubana Chief Priest’s House of Reps dream suffers major setback after losing APC ticket
News
16.05.2026
Cubana Chief Priest’s House of Reps dream suffers major setback after losing APC ticket
Alexx Ekubo, Sound Sultan, and other Nigerian celebrities we lost to cancer
Entertainment
16.05.2026
Alexx Ekubo, Sound Sultan, and other Nigerian celebrities we lost to cancer