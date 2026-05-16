Cubana Chief Priest’s House of Reps dream suffers major setback after losing APC ticket

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives ticket for the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency to incumbent lawmaker, Canice Moore Omeogo.

The socialite had earlier declared his intention to contest in the 2027 House of Representatives election to represent the Orsu, Orlu and Oru East Federal constituency in Imo State.

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“Stopped by our great party, APC, state secretariat, to congratulate and encourage our state working committee on their emergence. Above all, I made known to them my humble aspiration to represent my people, the good people of Orsu, Orlu and Oru East Federal Constituency, at the House of Representatives. Na God get power; let the will of God be done. From our party women’s mouths to the mouth of God,” Cubana Chief Priest stated.

According to reports, the celebrity barman failed to secure the party’s ticket for the House of Representatives seat in the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State.

😭😭😭😭 Out of 2845 voters only 14 voted for Cubana Chief Priest in the primary. Anyi wu Ndi emeriri na Agha. 😭😭😭 | #kepukepuTv pic.twitter.com/w3lLntN69r — KEPUKEPU TV 📺 (@kepukepunews) May 16, 2026

He reportedly lost to the incumbent lawmaker, Honourable. Canice Moore Nwachukwu Omeogo (also known as Omeogo), in the primaries held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, after securing just 14 of the 2845 votes cast.

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His name was also missing from the APC House of Representatives consensus candidates list released by the party.

The list includes: Ngozi Pat-Ekeji — Aboh/Ngor-Okpala Chukwudi Anyanwuocha — Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Sandra Inyama — Ideato Canice Moore Nwachukwu Omeogo — Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Jonas Okeke — Okigwe South Uchenna Agasu — Okigwe North Dibiagwu Eugene — Oguta/Ohaji-Egbema/Oru-West Cosmos Maduba — Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu/Njaba Akarachi Amadi — Mbaike Tochi Okere — Owerri

In recent times, Cubana Chief Priest has openly supported the APC-led government, and President Bola Tinubu has expressed a strong ambition to represent his people, promising to bring development and add value to the constituency.

Cubana Chief Priest is the Imo director of the City Boy Movement

​He was also appointed Imo director of the City Boy Movement, a political support group established by the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, to campaign for his father’s re-election.

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