Trump and Tinubu confirm joint US-Nigeria military action that took out top ISIS commander

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that American and Nigerian forces had successfully executed a “meticulously planned and very complex mission” targeting the ISIS commander, whom he described as one of the group’s most active global operatives.

Trump had said the militant leader “thought he could hide in Africa,” but intelligence sources tracked his activities before the joint strike was launched.

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“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing. “He will no longer terrorise the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’S global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. God Bless America!"

President Donald Trump announced that American and Nigerian forces successfully executed ISIS commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS…” -… pic.twitter.com/KF8MYet9CB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 16, 2026

In response, the Federal Government, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that Nigerian and United States forces carried out a joint counterterrorism operation that killed a senior Islamic State commander, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, in the Lake Chad Basin.

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President Bola Tinubu, according to the statement, described the operation as a major success in the ongoing war against terrorism and praised the collaboration between both countries’ armed forces.

According to the President, the overnight mission was jointly executed by the Nigerian Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces, resulting in the elimination of Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, alongside several of his lieutenants.

President Tinubu confirms joint US-Nigerian military action that killed top ISIS commander

“Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism,” Tinubu said.

The President stated that the operation dealt “a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State,” adding that early intelligence assessments confirmed the death of the wanted terrorist leader during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.

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“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State,” the statement read.

“Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.”

Tinubu also expressed appreciation to the United States government for supporting Nigeria’s security efforts and specifically thanked Trump for his role in the operation.

“Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives,” Tinubu stated.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.”

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The Nigerian leader also commended military personnel from both countries who participated in the operation, praising their professionalism and courage.