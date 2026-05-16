Honourable Mahmud Sadis Buba steps down from the House of Representatives race

Honourable Mahmud Sadis Buba steps down from the House of Representatives race

‘30-year-old’ House of Reps aspirant, Hon. Mahmud Sadis Buba, steps down from race as observers claim he’s actually 15

Mahmud Sadis Buba has reportedly abandoned his ambitions to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress to represent Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives.

Honourable Mahmud Sadis Buba steps down from the House of Representatives race.

Buba, who claims to be 30 years old, says the decision stems from the party's consensus decision.

Some observers have supplied evidence to show Buba is 15 years old as opposed to being 30 as he claims.

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According to reports, Mahmud Sadis Buba, who claims to be 30 years old, stepped down after the State APC leadership decided to go for a consensus candidate. However, some have suggested that his decision might have been forced by a series of evidence which showed he was 15 years old as opposed to 30.

JUST IN: APC aspirant Mahmud Sadis Buba has reportedly withdrawn from the House of Representatives race in Kaduna state.He stepped down following consensus agreements within the party's local leadership structure. pic.twitter.com/O5DFMr9Jfb — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 16, 2026

In one of the viral clips, Buba was recorded occupying the passenger seat of a motorcycle while wearing a school uniform of a secondary school in Zaria, Kaduna, where he was alleged to be a student. The date of birth on a copy of his purported international passport shared online also showed he was born in 2010, which placed his age at 15 rather than 30, as he claimed to be.

This video was taken recently when Muhammad Sadis Buba was just enrolled in secondary school in Demonstration Sec. School.



Those familiar with ABU can see the Atiku pedestrian bridge. Suddenly a few months later, he has SSCE and is 30. https://t.co/SAQNJiKIz5 pic.twitter.com/qwBAeYlK0s — Muhammad Malumfashi (@m_malumfashi) May 12, 2026

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​Buba, also known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, became a topic on social media after a video of his meeting with party screening officials appeared online.

A copy of the international passport, alleged to belong to Mahmud Buba, shows he's 15 years old

Despite his childlike features, he insisted he was 30 years old and qualified to vie for the position. In a recent interview with BBC Hausa, Buba, who says he's the oldest of nine children, reiterated that he's 30 years old despite his condition.

​Buba is the chairman of the ‘Tinubu–Uba Sani Agenda ’27’ support group and has recently bought the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

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He has an NECO certificate and has also sparked new discussions about age, merit, and inclusiveness in Nigeria’s political scene.

This guy is actually serious?? pic.twitter.com/mCcNCFMBWs — Thεό Abu (@TheoAbuAgada) May 9, 2026

Buba has also been pictured with many political bigwigs and stalwarts, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, son of President Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Member, Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Bello El-Rufai; and a host of others.

One will mistake these two as father and grandson but they are House of Representatives aspirant, Sabon Gari Constituency, Honorable Mahmud Sadis Buba with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. pic.twitter.com/bVAjG3Z4gF — MayGist (@MayGistv) May 10, 2026

​Buba has also been pictured with many political bigwigs and stalwarts, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, son of President Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu

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