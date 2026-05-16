X user sentenced to two years in jail for wishing death on Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter

X user sentenced to two years in jail for wishing death on Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter

X user sentenced to jail for falsely announcing death of Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter

A Nigerian court has sentenced social media user Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye, popularly known as Swanky_concept, to two years imprisonment over false claims about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter.

Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to spreading false information online.

The viral post falsely claimed Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter had died.

The case has sparked conversations about cyberbullying and misinformation.

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A Nigerian court has sentenced social media user Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye, popularly known online as Swanky_concept, to two years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to spreading false information about the daughter of singers Adekunle Gold and Simi .

Adeyeye was convicted over a viral post in which he falsely insinuated that the couple’s daughter, Deja, had died.

In the post shared on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “My sincere condolences to the Adekunle family. Rip to Deja.” The claim quickly spread across social media and triggered outrage among fans and other users online.

Reports said the defendant was arraigned in court on May 14, where he pleaded guilty to charges linked to spreading false information with malicious intent, cyberbullying, and defamation. He was subsequently sentenced on May 15 to two years imprisonment.

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JUST IN: social media user Mr SAMUEL ADEBOYE ADEYEYE aka Swanky_concept has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after pleading guilty for spread long misinformation with malicious intent about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter pic.twitter.com/mseI1jr2po — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 15, 2026

The incident has reignited conversations around misinformation, online harassment, and the growing culture of “clout chasing” on social media platforms.

The false post had earlier drawn widespread condemnation from Nigerians, including media personality Do2dtun, who criticised the trend of spreading fabricated stories about celebrities and their families for engagement and online attention.

Many social media users have since reacted to the court ruling, with some describing the sentence as a strong warning against fake news and malicious online behaviour.

Adekunle Gold, Simi and their daughter

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Others argued that the judgment reflects increasing willingness by Nigerian authorities and courts to clamp down on cyberbullying and harmful misinformation targeting public figures and private individuals alike.

The case also comes amid rising scrutiny of online misinformation in Nigeria, especially on X, where false celebrity death rumours and fabricated stories frequently trend before being debunked.