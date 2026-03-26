The Truth About Masturbation and Sperm Health: Study Finds Masturbation May Boost Male Fertility

The Truth About Masturbation and Sperm Health: Study Finds Masturbation May Boost Male Fertility

Can Masturbation Improve Sperm Quality and Fertility? Here's What Studies Reveal

Many men believe avoiding masturbation improves fertility, but science suggests the opposite. While abstinence may increase sperm count, it can reduce sperm quality and fertility.

Masturbation has always had bad pr, morally and spiritually. For years, many men grew up hearing that masturbation could “reduce strength", “waste sperm", or even harm their chances of having children.

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It’s one of those deeply rooted beliefs that have subtly shaped how male sexual health is discussed, or more often, avoided.

But a growing body of scientific studies now suggests that masturbation, when done in moderation, may actually support male reproductive health rather than harm it.

The science behind it

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At the centre of this conversation is one key factor: sperm quality. According to the Mayo Clinic , sperm health is influenced by several factors, including movement (motility), shape, and overall count. What’s often overlooked, however, is how ejaculation frequency plays into this.

Studies have shown that frequent ejaculation may help reduce sperm DNA damage and even improve fertility , particularly in men with fertility concerns. Other things to note are:

Sperm stored for too long may become less active

Older sperm are more likely to develop DNA damage

Regular ejaculation helps the body produce fresher sperm

In simple terms, the male reproductive system functions more like a continuous production cycle than a storage system.

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Does abstinence increase sperm count?

One of the most common beliefs around male fertility is that abstaining from ejaculation leads to stronger and healthier sperm.

But according to research , if a man avoids ejaculation for a long time, his sperm count and the amount of semen increase, but the sperm don’t move as well and are more likely to carry DNA damage.

In other words, “saving sperm” makes more sperm, but they are weaker and less healthy.

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So, does masturbation improve fertility?

The answer is nuanced. Experts agree that:

Moderate ejaculation frequency may support sperm health

Extremely long periods of abstinence may not be ideal

Balance is key.

While the study offers promising insights, professionals stress that masturbation is just one small part of overall reproductive health.

According to the Cleveland Clinic , fertility is influenced by a wide range of lifestyle factors, including:

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Diet and nutrition

Physical activity

Stress levels

Substance use.

Excessive habits of any kind, whether abstinence or overindulgence, can be counterproductive.

The Bottom Line

This emerging research reframes how we think about male reproductive health. Masturbation is no longer viewed solely through a spiritual, cultural or moral lens but as a biological function with potential health implications.

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And while it may remain an uncomfortable topic for some, understanding it better could help men make more informed decisions, not just about fertility, but about their overall well-being.

Because sometimes, the things we’ve been told to avoid are the very things we need to understand better.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does masturbation improve sperm quality?

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Yes, it can help. Regular ejaculation may remove older sperm from the body and make room for newer, healthier ones.

How often should a man ejaculate for healthy sperm?

There’s no exact number for everyone, but experts suggest that ejaculating every 2 to 5 days may help keep sperm healthy.

Can too much masturbation be a problem?

Yes, if it becomes excessive. It may lead to tiredness or affect daily life.

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