Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Can Masturbation Improve Sperm Quality and Fertility? Here's What Studies Reveal
Masturbation has always had bad pr, morally and spiritually. For years, many men grew up hearing that masturbation could “reduce strength", “waste sperm", or even harm their chances of having children.
It’s one of those deeply rooted beliefs that have subtly shaped how male sexual health is discussed, or more often, avoided.
But a growing body of scientific studies now suggests that masturbation, when done in moderation, may actually support male reproductive health rather than harm it.
READ ALSO: Did You Know Semo Weakens Your Libido? Here are 10 Foods That Are Making You Impotent and What to Eat Instead
The science behind it
At the centre of this conversation is one key factor: sperm quality. According to the Mayo Clinic, sperm health is influenced by several factors, including movement (motility), shape, and overall count. What’s often overlooked, however, is how ejaculation frequency plays into this.
Studies have shown that frequent ejaculation may help reduce sperm DNA damage and even improve fertility, particularly in men with fertility concerns. Other things to note are:
Sperm stored for too long may become less active
Older sperm are more likely to develop DNA damage
Regular ejaculation helps the body produce fresher sperm
In simple terms, the male reproductive system functions more like a continuous production cycle than a storage system.
Does abstinence increase sperm count?
One of the most common beliefs around male fertility is that abstaining from ejaculation leads to stronger and healthier sperm.
But according to research, if a man avoids ejaculation for a long time, his sperm count and the amount of semen increase, but the sperm don’t move as well and are more likely to carry DNA damage.
In other words, “saving sperm” makes more sperm, but they are weaker and less healthy.
So, does masturbation improve fertility?
The answer is nuanced. Experts agree that:
Moderate ejaculation frequency may support sperm health
Extremely long periods of abstinence may not be ideal
Balance is key.
While the study offers promising insights, professionals stress that masturbation is just one small part of overall reproductive health.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, fertility is influenced by a wide range of lifestyle factors, including:
Diet and nutrition
Physical activity
Stress levels
Substance use.
Excessive habits of any kind, whether abstinence or overindulgence, can be counterproductive.
The Bottom Line
This emerging research reframes how we think about male reproductive health. Masturbation is no longer viewed solely through a spiritual, cultural or moral lens but as a biological function with potential health implications.
And while it may remain an uncomfortable topic for some, understanding it better could help men make more informed decisions, not just about fertility, but about their overall well-being.
Because sometimes, the things we’ve been told to avoid are the very things we need to understand better.
READ NEXT: Can tight briefs cause low sperm count?
Frequently Asked Questions
Does masturbation improve sperm quality?
Yes, it can help. Regular ejaculation may remove older sperm from the body and make room for newer, healthier ones.
How often should a man ejaculate for healthy sperm?
There’s no exact number for everyone, but experts suggest that ejaculating every 2 to 5 days may help keep sperm healthy.
Can too much masturbation be a problem?
Yes, if it becomes excessive. It may lead to tiredness or affect daily life.
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-