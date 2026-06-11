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'If someone like me can feel it' — Ruth Kadiri reacts to rising food prices

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:10 - 11 June 2026
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Actress Ruth Kadiri says rising food prices are becoming difficult even for middle-income Nigerians.
Ruth Kadiri has reacted to rising food prices in Nigeria, saying if she can feel the pressure, she worries about what average Nigerians are facing.
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  • Ruth Kadiri says rising food prices have left her worried about how average Nigerians are coping.

  • The actress noted that some families now spend as much as ₦5,000 on basic ingredients like pepper and tomatoes.

  • Recent inflation and food security data suggest her concerns reflect a wider national struggle.

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Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri woke up one morning this week, picked up her phone, and recorded what she called a sober moment and a rare public admission from someone who, by her own description, is not known for complaining. What was troubling her was food.

"Cost of tomatoes is so high. Somebody will use ₦5,000 to buy pepper and tomatoes. ₦5,000, while somebody else out there is probably earning ₦25,000, ₦40,000, ₦50,000," she said in the video, which quickly circulated online and drew thousands of responses from Nigerians who said she had put into words exactly what they were living through.

Ruth Kadiri [Instagram/@ruthkadiri]

Her concern was not just about prices. It was about what prolonged financial pressure does to people. "Poverty, what poverty does to people's minds is like cancer, it eats away," she said. "A lot of people are just going to be angry for the sake of it. Angry at their wives, angry at their kids, angry at their husbands."

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The comment section largely agreed with her sentiments.

Nigeria's inflation rate climbed from 15.69 per cent to 16.06 per cent in April 2026, the highest since November 2025, with food prices accelerating for the third consecutive month.

Key staples, including pepper, beef, yam flour, millet, ginger, garri and tubers, all recorded price increases during the period.

Labour leaders argue that the cost of food and other essentials has reduced the purchasing power of the average Nigerian worker
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According to the National Bureau of Statistics Cost of Healthy Diet indicator, an adult in Nigeria now needs at least ₦1,513 per day to maintain a nutritious diet, a 12.4 per cent increase year-on-year. That figure has risen from ₦1,458 per adult per day recorded as recently as January 2026.

For households surviving on the ₦70,000 national minimum wage, the numbers leave almost nothing for rent, transport, school fees or medical costs after food is accounted for. In states like Ekiti, Imo and Abia, a healthy monthly diet consumes more than 87 per cent of the minimum wage entirely.

35 million Nigerians face starvation – Commission
35 million Nigerians face starvation – Commission

Behind the price data is a food security picture that development organisations describe as catastrophic. The United Nations projects that 35 million Nigerians will face severe food insecurity during the peak 2026 lean season.

An estimated 6.4 million children across the North-East and North-West are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition during the same period.

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UN warns that 35 million Nigerians may plunge into deep hunger in the coming months

"If somebody like me can start to feel the brunt of the heaviness of being a human being," she said, "I wonder what other people are going through."

Nigerian celebrities who have spoken up

Kadiri is not the only public figure speaking up. In March, Nollywood actor Kunle Remi called out the crushing weight of fuel prices, noting he paid over ₦1,300 per litre and that the impact runs through every level of the economy.

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Afrobeats superstar Davido also broke ranks with celebrity silence, acknowledging that entertainers have not been vocal enough about what ordinary Nigerians are enduring, his own comments driven largely by rising insecurity.

British-Nigerian rapper Skepta went the most direct route, tagging President Tinubu and asking simply: "How much suffering is enough?"

The reality is no longer abstract for anyone, regardless of income level.

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