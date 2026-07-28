Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

No more 'juicy postings', as civil servants can now apply for leave and track promotions online with FG’s new IPPIS

FG digitises staff postings, leave and promotions with new IPPIS.

The Federal Government has launched the Human Resource modules of IPPIS, digitising postings, promotions, leave applications and personnel management across 508 federal MDAs.

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Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, said the platform ends lobbying for staff postings and replaces manual HR processes with automated workflows.

The indigenous platform, developed by SoftAlliance and Resources Limited, is expected to improve transparency, workforce planning and accountability while building on efforts to eliminate ghost workers.

The Federal Government has officially launched the Human Resource (HR) Modules of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), introducing a digital platform to automate staff postings, promotions, leave administration, and other personnel processes across the Federal Civil Service.

The rollout, unveiled during the IPPIS Go-Live Ceremony in Abuja on Monday, marks a significant shift from paper-based personnel management to a fully integrated human capital management system covering 508 Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

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According to the government, the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to modernise public administration through technology.

Announcing the platform, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, described the launch as more than a software upgrade.

Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

"We are not just unveiling a digital platform, but institutionalising a better way of managing our most important resource, which is our people, our employees," she said during the ceremony.

'No more lobbying for postings'

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Perhaps the biggest policy shift announced at the event was the end of informal influence over staff deployments.

Walson-Jack declared, "post me here, post me there. I want a juicy posting—no more. It is now digitalised. No more lobbying for posting."

Under the new system, postings and employee mobility will be managed through structured digital workflows rather than manual processes, a move the government says will improve transparency and reduce opportunities for undue influence.

What changes for federal civil servants?

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The upgraded IPPIS expands beyond payroll administration into a full Human Capital Management platform.

According to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the new modules include:

Automated staff postings and deployments.

Digital promotion workflows and tracking.

Online annual leave applications.

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Employee Self-Service (ESS), allowing workers to access and update their records securely.

Biometric enrolment and onboarding.

Establishment and disciplinary management.

Real-time reporting, workforce analytics and succession planning.

The government said integrating these functions into a single platform will reduce duplication, improve the accuracy of personnel records, shorten processing times and strengthen accountability through automated approval workflows and audit trails.

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More than one million employee records

Dr Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

Speaking at the event, Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, Accountant-General of the Federation, said the IPPIS reform has grown significantly since it was introduced in 2007 with just seven pilot MDAs.

He disclosed that the platform now covers 508 MDAs and manages more than 1,008,800 employee records, describing the HR modules as the next phase of the government's digital reform journey.

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According to Ogunjimi, integrating human resource management with payroll administration will strengthen fiscal discipline, improve workforce planning and enhance transparency in public financial management.

Indigenous software replaces foreign platform

The government also used the launch to highlight its transition from the Oracle Electronic Business Suite to a native software solution.

Walson-Jack said the platform was built entirely by Nigerian developers, describing it as a practical demonstration of the Federal Government's "Nigeria First" policy.

Dr Bisi Aina, Managing Director of SoftAlliance and Resources Limited.

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Dr Bisi Aina, the managing director of SoftAlliance and Resources Limited, the company that developed the software, said the launch concludes a 15-year journey to transform IPPIS from a payroll platform into a comprehensive human capital management system.

He added that the locally developed solution would reduce dependence on foreign software, limit exposure to foreign exchange volatility and ensure sensitive government personnel data remains under Nigerian control.

Building on anti-ghost worker reforms

Professor Tunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

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Also speaking, Professor Tunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, said IPPIS has already become one of Nigeria's most impactful public service reforms by helping eliminate ghost workers and centralising personnel records.

He said the addition of the HR modules will allow civil servants to manage their records digitally, apply for leave online, monitor promotion processes and support data-driven workforce planning across government institutions.