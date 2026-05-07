50kg of Local Rice Now ₦112,000, Foreign Rice Hits ₦133,975 as Food Crisis Deepens

The price of a 50kg bag of local rice in Nigeria has risen to ₦112,000 while foreign rice now costs ₦133,975, raising fresh concerns over food affordability and economic hardship.

NBS says a 50kg bag of local rice rose by 20.5% to ₦112,000 in March 2026.

Imported foreign rice increased to ₦133,975 within the same period.

The prices are now significantly higher than Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage.

Rising import costs, transportation expenses and market instability continue to affect food prices.

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The cost of rice in Nigeria has climbed again, with the average price of a 50kg bag of locally produced rice now standing at ₦112,000, while imported foreign rice has risen to ₦ 133,975, according to new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The figures, contained in the agency’s March 2026 Selected Food Price Watch report, showed that the price of local rice increased by 20.5 percent from ₦92,946 recorded in February. Imported rice also rose by 3.06 percent from ₦110,589 within the same period.

The latest increase means that a Nigerian earning the country’s ₦70,000 minimum wage can no longer afford a single 50kg bag of local rice with an entire month’s salary, highlighting the growing pressure food inflation is placing on millions of households.

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Rice remains one of the most consumed staple foods in Nigeria, especially among low and middle-income families who rely on it for daily meals because of its convenience and availability.

The rising prices are coming despite earlier reports in some markets that rice prices had temporarily dropped earlier this year following increased imports and government tariff waivers on some food commodities. Market surveys published by Legit.ng in April showed that some rice brands had fallen to around ₦56,000 per 50kg bag in certain locations before the latest surge captured by the NBS report.

Reports also showed that large volumes of imported rice entering the Nigerian market had disrupted local rice production, with farmers complaining that cheaper foreign rice and rising production costs were affecting sales and forcing many producers to scale back cultivation.

National Bureau of Statistics

In addition to import pressures, rising transportation costs, fuel prices and fluctuations in the value of the naira have continued to affect the prices of food items across the country.

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The NBS report further showed increases in the prices of other staple foods including beans, garri, onions, eggs and ginger, indicating that food inflation remains widespread beyond rice alone.