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Mr P under fire over claim that Nigerian languages are 'useless'

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 16:28 - 28 July 2026
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Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P
Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has doubled down on his remarks about Nigerian languages after facing criticism from Nigerians on social media.
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  • Mr P has defended his claim that Nigerian languages are "useless," insisting they offer little practical value despite widespread backlash from Nigerians on social media.

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  • The singer's comments have reignited debate over preserving indigenous Nigerian languages versus prioritising globally recognised languages

  • Comedian Klint Da Drunk backed Mr P's stance, while several X users challenged his views

The singer came under fire after suggesting that he does not consider it important for his children to speak Igbo, arguing that Nigerian languages offer little in terms of creating opportunities.

Responding to the backlash in a series of posts on X, Mr P insisted he remained unbothered by the criticism and questioned the practical value of speaking indigenous Nigerian languages.

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He wrote, “Again and again… Who Nigerian language help? If e pain you, Go hit your head for wall. I am a public figure and so what? Call me names. That's your own cup of tea. The real question is: Did I ever complain that my kids can’t speak my language? None of you have still answered the question: Who has speaking a Nigerian language really helped?

The controversy began on Sunday after the former P-Square member shared a post about his children's fluency in French while spending time in Paris. He wrote, “Still in Paris!

Watching my kids speak French so effortlessly makes me think… maybe it’s time to own a crib here in Paris. Just a thought.”

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His post quickly divided opinion online. While some users applauded his emphasis on raising multilingual children with globally recognised languages, others argued that prioritising foreign languages over one's native language contributes to the erosion of Nigeria's cultural heritage.

Joining the conversation, comedian Klintoncod, defended the singer's position.

He wrote, “The world is progressing but Nigeria regresses on a daily, most people are running away from the country and 10 out of 10 times they will not use Igbo for anything in a white man’s land, speaking French and English or any globally recognised language will open far better doors for your kids than igbo or Yoruba will unless they have plans to become Igbo or Yoruba movies actors or artistry.

Several other X users also weighed in with differing opinions.

Another user, Kalu, asked, “Can they also speak igbo? Lost people.”

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El Believe wrote, “People like you are the reason Westerners don't feel remorseful about colonialism, because even today, you're still mentally enslaved.

Quaesi also commented, “The level of hatred some people have for their own birthplace deserves a fully funded UN doctoral research project.”

Truth added, “Is Paris language your problem? Misplaced priorities"

Kator Tarkaa added, “I find it weird that people who are dragging him are doing so in English.

The debate has since sparked wider conversations about the balance between preserving indigenous languages and equipping children with languages perceived to offer greater global opportunities.

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