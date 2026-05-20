Prices of tomatoes, garri, yam soar as food inflation rises above 20% ahead of Eid-el-Kabir

Food inflation has crossed 20% in states including Enugu, Kwara, and Adamawa, worsening Nigeria’s rising cost of living crisis as Eid-il-kabir approaches

Food inflation has risen above 20% in 11 Nigerian states.

Enugu, Kwara, Adamawa, and Niger are among the worst-hit states.

Rising prices of staple foods continue to increase pressure on households.

Food inflation is now higher than Nigeria’s headline inflation rate.

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Nigeria’s cost of living crisis deepened further in April 2026 after new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that food inflation crossed 20 percent in at least 11 states across the country.

The latest Consumer Price Index report revealed that food inflation nationally rose to 16.06 percent, slightly higher than Nigeria’s headline inflation rate of 15.69 percent.

According to the report, Enugu State recorded the highest year-on-year food inflation rate at 32.7 percent, followed by Kwara State with 30.8 percent and Adamawa State with 30.1 percent.

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Other states where food inflation exceeded 20 percent include Rivers State at 26.8 percent, Delta State at 23.9 percent, Bauchi State at 23.7 percent, Edo State at 23.0 percent, Zamfara State at 22.0 percent, Gombe State at 21.6 percent, Anambra State at 20.8 percent, and Benue State at 20.1 percent.

The NBS linked the continued rise in food prices to increases in the cost of staple food items commonly consumed by Nigerians, including garri, yam, tomatoes, pepper, beans, beef, crayfish, wheat grain, and cassava products.

The latest figures are emerging ahead of the Eid el-Kabir celebration, a season often associated with sharp increases in the prices of food items and livestock across Nigerian markets. With inflation already affecting staple foods, many households may face tougher spending conditions during the upcoming festivities.

The report also showed rising month-on-month food inflation in some states. Niger State recorded the highest monthly increase at 8.5 percent, followed by Bauchi at 6.8 percent and Kogi State at 6.7 percent.

Although inflation levels remain lower than the peak figures recorded during Nigeria’s economic crisis in 2024 and 2025, many Nigerians continue to struggle with the rising cost of feeding and household survival.

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For many families, the increase in food prices has added more pressure to already stretched incomes as transportation fares, electricity bills, school expenses, rent, and healthcare costs continue to rise simultaneously.

Food inflation remains one of the most sensitive economic issues in the country because of its direct impact on household purchasing power and everyday living conditions.