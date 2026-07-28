Nigeria among countries whose citizens traveled for World Cup, seek to remain in Canada (Full list)

Nigeria among countries whose citizens traveled for World Cup, seek to remain in Canada (Full list)

Nigerians, Ghanaians, Senegalese among 175 FIFA World Cup visitors who applied for asylum in Canada (see full list)

Ten Nigerians, 25 Ghanaians and 10 Senegalese are among 175 FIFA World Cup visitors who applied for asylum in Canada. See the full list.

175 FIFA World Cup visitors applied for asylum in Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerians, Ghanaians and Senegalese were among those listed.

Canada said over 26,000 World Cup-related visitor applications were approved.

Asylum claims must go through Canada’s refugee assessment process.

At least 10 Nigerians, 25 Ghanaians and 10 Senegalese citizens are among 175 people who travelled to Canada for the FIFA World Cup and later applied for asylum, according to figures released by Canadian immigration authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) showed that the individuals had identified the FIFA World Cup 26 as their reason for travelling to Canada before later submitting asylum claims.

The list also included citizens from other countries, with Egypt recording 15 applicants, while Colombia and Kenya also recorded 15 each.

Other countries represented among the asylum applicants included:

Ghana — 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

Egypt — 15

Colombia — 15

Kenya — 15

Nigeria — 10

Senegal — 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

China — 10

Bangladesh — 10

Burundi — 5

Nepal — 5

Pakistan — 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ecuador — 5

Canada’s immigration authorities said the figures came from visitors whose temporary residence applications were connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 175 asylum claims represent a small fraction of the thousands of people who travelled to Canada for the tournament. Canadian authorities said more than 26,000 World Cup-related temporary residence applications were approved.

However, officials did not reveal whether those who applied for asylum were football fans, team officials, volunteers or other visitors linked to the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Submitting an asylum claim does not automatically grant refugee status in Canada. Applicants must go through the country’s refugee determination process, where their claims are assessed based on whether they meet the requirements for protection under Canadian law.

A claim may be accepted, rejected or withdrawn after the assessment process.

The figures have drawn attention because the applicants entered Canada for a specific event but later requested protection from the country.