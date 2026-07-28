University of Abuja (now Yakubu Gowon University) is expanding its Open and Distance Learning programme, with plans to enrol 10,000 students through fully online degree courses that allow lectures and examinations to be taken remotely

University of Abuja (now Yakubu Gowon University) is expanding its Open and Distance Learning programme, with plans to enrol 10,000 students through fully online degree courses that allow lectures and examinations to be taken remotely

Study from anywhere: University of Abuja rolls out fully online degrees, eyes 10,000 students

University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University, plans to grow its fully online distance learning programme to 10,000 students through a new partnership with Edutech Global.

University of Abuja (Yakubu Gowon University) wants to increase its distance learning enrolment from under 4,000 to 10,000 students initially.

Students will now study and write examinations fully online through a new partnership with Edutech Global.

The university plans to introduce 10 postgraduate programmes while expanding its undergraduate distance learning courses.

Edutech says its offline-first technology and virtual learning platform will make higher education more accessible for working Nigerians and students across the country.

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The University of Abuja, now officially renamed Yakubu Gowon University, is making a big move that could change how thousands of Nigerians get university degrees.

The institution says it wants to grow its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme from fewer than 4,000 students to at least 10,000 students in the short term, with even bigger plans to hit 20,000 and eventually 30,000 learners as more programmes come on board.

The announcement was made on Friday during the signing of a partnership agreement between the university and education technology company, Edutech Global, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Director of the Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education, Prof. Uche Anaduaka, said the partnership would finally give the university a complete digital learning system.

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According to her, students will now be able to attend lectures, write examinations and complete their studies entirely online from anywhere in Nigeria or abroad.

The university currently offers five accredited undergraduate distance learning programmes alongside six weekend part-time programmes. It also plans to introduce about 10 postgraduate programmes while expanding its undergraduate offerings once more courses receive approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The University of Abuja’s complete digital distance learning platform allows students across Nigeria and abroad to attend lectures, take exams, and complete degree programs remotely at their own pace.

Anaduaka explained that the university's previous distance learning model still required students to visit campus for lectures and examinations, which limited enrolment.

"For now, we have fewer than 4,000 students because what we had was not a complete distance learning system. Students still had to come to the university for lectures and examinations. Now everything will be online as it should be.

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"Our target is to grow gradually to 10,000 students, then 20,000 and even 30,000 as we continue to expand and attract learners from Nigeria and other parts of the world," she added.

She said the programme would especially benefit working-class Nigerians who struggle to combine jobs with full-time university education.

"We are convinced that we will get the best services. We are happy with what we have seen. We are convinced that our students will get the best education. We want our DLC to attract students from Nigeria and all over the world, and Edutech is offering to bring education to the doorstep of people.

"Distance learning programmes are meant for people who are already working and may not have all the time for regular classroom studies. It brings flexibility. Students can progress at their own pace, take the number of courses their schedules permit and complete their programmes within the approved duration."

Edutech to power the technology

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Chief Executive Officer of Venture Garden Group, Bunmi Akinyemiju

Chief Executive Officer of Venture Garden Group, the parent company of Edutech Global, Bunmi Akinyemiju, said the company would provide everything needed to run a modern digital university.

According to him, Edutech will supply the learning management system, virtual classrooms, online examination platform, remote proctoring technology, student support services, content digitisation and learner recruitment.

"What Edutech provides is, first, the technology and software. Second, the infrastructure to convert learning content and support connectivity. We also provide virtual classroom technology, student acquisition services and 24-hour support for learners," he said.

He stressed that the university would still remain fully in charge of admissions, lecturers, curriculum, examinations and certificates.

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"The university has the brand, the institution, the curriculum, the certificates and the lecturers. What Edutech comes to do is to amplify the impact of the professors.

"A professor who may ordinarily teach about 500 students in a year can, through technology, impact as many as 5,000 students annually."

Akinyemiju added that the partnership is expected to last for 10 years to ensure long-term success.

"We typically sign 10-year agreements with most of our partners because transformation like this requires long-term planning and investment."

He also revealed that discussions are ongoing with financial institutions to introduce student loan options that could make online education more affordable.

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"We hope to partner with the university and financial service providers so that student loans and similar support systems can become available, although those discussions are still at an early stage."

"Technology is the only way"

Edutech Global's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Olufemi Shonubi

Also speaking, Edutech Global's Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Olufemi Shonubi, said Nigeria can no longer rely on physical classrooms alone because millions of qualified candidates compete for limited university admission spaces every year.

"To teach and learn at scale, technology has to be the enabler. The physical infrastructure we have today is not enough to meet the growing demand, and that is the solution technology provides."

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Shonubi pointed to the company's work with institutions including Ahmadu Bello University, Babcock University, Hillside University of Science and Technology and Corona College of Education.

Using Ahmadu Bello University as an example, he said the university's distance learning centre now serves over 50,000 active learners online.

"Today, Ahmadu Bello University Distance Learning Centre has over 50,000 active learners online. No physical university infrastructure would have accommodated that number within such a short period. Technology has validated itself as the solution."

He also addressed concerns about poor internet service and electricity, saying Edutech has developed an offline-first model that allows students to study without staying connected to the internet all the time.

"We provide offline-enabled devices with preloaded learning materials. Students do not have to rely on the internet to study their course contents. They only need connectivity for discussions, assessments and live classes. That reduces internet requirements significantly and improves accessibility."

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Shonubi reiterated that students would deal directly with the university while Edutech remains the technology partner behind the scenes.

"We power the infrastructure, the operations and the processes. Students are interacting with the University of Abuja, not with Edutech. Everything they see is the university; we provide the engine running behind the scenes."