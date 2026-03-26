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Actor Kunle Remi speaks up on economic hardship, asks Nigerians to hold government accountable

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 14:50 - 26 March 2026
Actor Kunle Remi speaks out on Nigeria’s rising fuel prices, questioning the impact of global tensions and calling for accountability as costs hit N1,300 per litre.
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Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has joined growing public frustration over the rising cost of petrol, using his platform to call for more open conversations about the country’s current economic strain.

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In a series of videos shared online, the actor pushed back against the idea that public figures should stay silent on political or economic issues. “Usually I say things like I don’t really get involved with politics… No, that’s the most stupid statement from anyone in Nigeria right now,” he said. “We should be discussing, we should be talking about it, we should be trying to fix… There’s nothing like sitting on the fence.”

Remi linked his concerns to the direct impact of fuel prices on everyday life, pointing to the ripple effect across businesses and households. “Today I bought petrol for 1,300-something naira,” he said, noting that everything from shopping malls to small barber shops depends heavily on petrol to operate. “I have a child, so I’m thinking not just for myself.”

He also questioned Nigeria’s sensitivity to global oil market shifts, particularly ongoing tensions in the Middle East. “I don’t understand why Nigeria is one of the first countries to be affected by the war in Iran. My spirit is very angry. All the things I’ve been working for is for what?” he said.

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In a follow-up video, Remi appeared to escalate his tone, calling for collective action among Nigerians. “They can’t kill everybody. If we move in our numbers, forgetting which region the next person comes from, we will conquer our oppressors,” he said. He also addressed differing opinions within his circle, adding, “I have some colleagues… saying Tinubu is fixing things, I hope you’re asking the right questions.”

His comments come amid sustained pressure on petrol prices across Nigeria. Despite the start of domestic refining operations, including the Dangote Refinery, pump prices have continued to reflect global market volatility. Industry stakeholders have pointed to international crude oil price movements and geopolitical tensions as key factors limiting any immediate relief.

Recent market data shows that a nearly 20 per cent increase in petrol prices implemented last week remains in place, with a national average of about N1,300 per litre. A decline in crude oil prices earlier in the week has yet to translate into lower pump prices, raising further concerns among consumers.

Online, Remi’s remarks have drawn widespread support, with many users commending him for speaking out on an issue that directly affects daily living. Some described his comments as reflective of broader public sentiment, especially as more Nigerians grapple with rising transportation and operating costs.

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The actor’s intervention adds to a growing number of voices calling for accountability and clearer communication around fuel pricing, as economic pressures continue to shape public discourse.

Read Next: South Africans protest against Nigerians, Pakistanis, others for taking their jobs and fueling crime

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