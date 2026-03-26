Actor Kunle Remi speaks up on economic hardship, asks Nigerians to hold government accountable

Actor Kunle Remi speaks out on Nigeria’s rising fuel prices, questioning the impact of global tensions and calling for accountability as costs hit N1,300 per litre.

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has joined growing public frustration over the rising cost of petrol, using his platform to call for more open conversations about the country’s current economic strain.

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In a series of videos shared online, the actor pushed back against the idea that public figures should stay silent on political or economic issues. “Usually I say things like I don’t really get involved with politics… No, that’s the most stupid statement from anyone in Nigeria right now,” he said. “We should be discussing, we should be talking about it, we should be trying to fix… There’s nothing like sitting on the fence.”

Remi linked his concerns to the direct impact of fuel prices on everyday life, pointing to the ripple effect across businesses and households. “Today I bought petrol for 1,300-something naira,” he said, noting that everything from shopping malls to small barber shops depends heavily on petrol to operate. “I have a child, so I’m thinking not just for myself.”

He also questioned Nigeria’s sensitivity to global oil market shifts, particularly ongoing tensions in the Middle East. “I don’t understand why Nigeria is one of the first countries to be affected by the war in Iran. My spirit is very angry. All the things I’ve been working for is for what?” he said.

Actor Kunle Remi self is tired. He expressed his frustration.



E go touch everybody pic.twitter.com/Q1T6QUe8X7 — Oduduwa Republic (@OduduwaR) March 25, 2026

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In a follow-up video, Remi appeared to escalate his tone, calling for collective action among Nigerians. “They can’t kill everybody. If we move in our numbers, forgetting which region the next person comes from, we will conquer our oppressors,” he said. He also addressed differing opinions within his circle, adding, “I have some colleagues… saying Tinubu is fixing things, I hope you’re asking the right questions.”

They can kill everybody, if we move in our numbers forgetting which region the next person come from, we will conquer our oppressors.



Fact from Kunle Remi https://t.co/lDxd83TJy4 pic.twitter.com/TFAslpoNHd — Oduduwa Republic (@OduduwaR) March 26, 2026

His comments come amid sustained pressure on petrol prices across Nigeria. Despite the start of domestic refining operations, including the Dangote Refinery, pump prices have continued to reflect global market volatility. Industry stakeholders have pointed to international crude oil price movements and geopolitical tensions as key factors limiting any immediate relief.

Recent market data shows that a nearly 20 per cent increase in petrol prices implemented last week remains in place, with a national average of about N1,300 per litre. A decline in crude oil prices earlier in the week has yet to translate into lower pump prices, raising further concerns among consumers.

Online, Remi’s remarks have drawn widespread support, with many users commending him for speaking out on an issue that directly affects daily living. Some described his comments as reflective of broader public sentiment, especially as more Nigerians grapple with rising transportation and operating costs.

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He’s going to get in trouble for this. I respect celebrities who openly talk about the rots in this current dispensation.



Celebrities and influencers like himself, Okunnu, MC Macaroni, Hauwa, Iyabo Ojo, Falz, Laide Olabanji (Laiban Films) etc are putting a lot on the line by… https://t.co/JE21nHP6aM — TUNA 🦁 EKUN (@TundeSmilez) March 25, 2026

Where he is at right now is where I was in 2015, and that’s what pushed me to leave Nigeria. It was fuel scarcity, no light, no fuel, too much heat. I wan mad. The wild part is, if I had stayed in Nigeria, I would probably still be angry about the same issues 11 years later. https://t.co/HB5i15paAJ — Chicken Catcher🐔 (@Only1Etubo) March 25, 2026

You just know he cleared a particular bill and he couldn’t take it anymore https://t.co/dzuOxy1mFA — Dreamer (@Olag0ke) March 25, 2026

The actor’s intervention adds to a growing number of voices calling for accountability and clearer communication around fuel pricing, as economic pressures continue to shape public discourse.

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