Official poster artwork for the Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life.

Official poster artwork for the Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life.

'Call of My Life' becomes Nigeria's biggest movie of 2026 after earning over ₦800 million

Call of My Life has become Nigeria's highest-grossing film of 2026 after earning more than ₦800 million at the West African box office.

Call of My Life has finished its cinema run as Nigeria's highest-grossing film of 2026.

The romantic comedy earned more than ₦789 million at the West African box office.

It also became the first Nollywood film released outside December to cross the ₦600 million mark.

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Nollywood romantic comedy Call of My Life has been confirmed as the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2026, capping a record-breaking run that has kept it at the top of the box office for weeks since its release.

The film's producers and distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, announced the milestone in a statement, thanking audiences for their support. "This belongs to every single one of you," the statement read, extending appreciation to "the incredible cast and crew" behind the film.

Cast of the Call of My Life movie

Directed by Dammy Twitch in his feature film debut, Call of My Life premiered in cinemas on May 15, 2026, and follows Soluchi, a heartbroken call centre agent whose life takes a new turn after an unexpected phone call introduces her to a chance at love. The film stars Uzoamaka Power, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Zubby Michael, Broda Shaggi and Justin UG.

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Produced by Blessing Uzzi under Bluehouse Studios, the film's box office run has been unusually steady for a Nollywood release outside the traditional December window, when most major titles typically premiere.

It became the first Nollywood film to cross ₦600 million outside of December, eventually climbing past ₦800 million at the West African box office and placing it among the top five highest-grossing Nollywood releases of all time.

Uzoamaka Power as Soluchi, Call of My Life Movie

The film held the number one spot at the Nigerian box office for several consecutive weekends following its release, fending off competition from other 2026 titles including Iwe Ala: An Ojude Oba Story, On Different Grounds and Michael.

FilmOne Entertainment has repeatedly credited word-of-mouth support for the film's sustained performance, noting in earlier milestone announcements that ticket sales continued climbing weeks after release, a pattern uncommon for films without a major holiday-season push behind them.

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