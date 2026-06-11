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Nollywood stars, Musicians, Celebrities honour Alexx Ekubo at his service of songs

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 10:40 - 11 June 2026
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Friends, colleagues and family members gathered in Lagos to honour late actor Alexx Ekubo at his service of songs.
Nollywood stars, gospel ministers and close friends gathered for Alexx Ekubo's service of songs in Lagos. See the celebrities who attended.
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  • Nollywood stars, musicians, media personalities and business figures gathered in Lagos for Alexx Ekubo's service of songs.

  • Gospel ministers, including Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey and Peterson Okopi led worship sessions during the event.

  • IK Ogbonna delivered an emotional tribute, while videos of Shaffy Bello's reaction and reports of Bam Bam's stolen phone also drew attention online.

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The Nigerian entertainment industry said goodbye to Alexx Ekubo on Wednesday night, filling The Monarch Event Centre in a sea of white as colleagues, friends and industry figures gathered for his service of songs.

Ekubo, who died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with kidney cancer, was one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces. Wednesday's service of songs marked the official beginning of his burial rites. A wake-keep is scheduled for June 17 in his home state of Abia, where he will be laid to rest on June 18.

Alexx Ekubo Service of Songs

The evening was anchored by worship and performances from some of Nigeria's most prominent gospel voices. Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Peterson Okopi, Ebuka Songs and Kaestrings all ministered at the event, with Pastor Jerry Eze also in attendance.

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The Shaffy Bello moment

Among the more talked-about moments of the night was the reaction of actress Shaffy Bello, who, visibly distressed, walked out angrily when the press attempted to ask her questions about Ekubo at the venue. 

The moment, captured on video and circulating widely, reflected the raw grief that ran beneath the evening's solemnity and drew questions on whether or not it was appropriate to suggest such in that setting.

Actress Bam Bam also had an unfortunate night beyond the mourning; her phone was reportedly stolen at the event.

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IK Ogbonna's tribute

The most emotionally charged moment of the evening came from IK Ogbonna, Ekubo's closest friend, who delivered a tribute that left the room visibly moved.

Ogbonna spoke about a man who, even in his final days, was still checking on others, still telling him to get closer to God. He described a friendship that went beyond the industry, one where fights were real but outnumbered by good times. 

"There will never be another Alex," he said, describing his friend as someone who carried life into every room he entered. He closed with the truth that if we live long enough, we will all bury people we genuinely believed would make it to the end.

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Who was there

Among those who turned out to honour Ekubo were:

  • Nancy Isime

  • Kate Henshaw

  • Ruth Kadiri

  • Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

  • Ini Edo

  • AY

  • Annie Idibia and daughter Isabel

  • IK Ogbonna

  • Yvonne Jegede

  • Cubana Chief Priest

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  • Chike

  • Yomi Casual

  • Frank Edoho

  • Funke Akindele

  • Toke Makinwa

  • Mary Remmy-Njoku

  • Blessing Obasi

  • Stan Nze

  • Bam Bam

  • E-money

  • Kcee

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