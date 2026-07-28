Tems announced as executive producer for 'Children of Blood and Bone', Burna Boy to serve as executive consultant

Tems and Burna Boy join forces for the ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ soundtrack.

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Tems has been named executive producer and curator for the soundtrack of Paramount Pictures' Children of Blood and Bone, marking her executive producing debut, while Burna Boy joins as an executive consultant.

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Director Gina Prince-Bythewood confirmed that Tems recorded three original songs for the project, with Afrobeats stars BNXN and Fireboy also recruited; the Afrobeats-rooted soundtrack will feature scores by jazz legend Terence Blanchard, who is blending traditional orchestral elements with African instrumentation.

Based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling, West African-inspired fantasy novel and featuring an all-star ensemble cast—including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, and Cynthia Erivo—the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 January 2027.

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Tems has been announced as the executive producer and curator for the soundtrack album of the highly anticipated ‘Children of Blood and Bone’.

The film, which is based on the adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, is set to bring to life the world of Yoruba mythicism for which director Gina Prince-Bythewood has enlisted an ensemble cast.

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Tems

The screenplay was co-written by Tomi Adeyemi and produced by Paramount Pictures, Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis. Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr is also among the movie cast, as she is joined by rising Nollywood stars Pamilerin Ayodeji and Shamz Garuba as the Nigerians contigent for the movie set in the West African-inspired mystical kingdom of Orïsha.

“I wanted Tems to curate the soundtrack. I wanted her to executive produce it. She’s actually the first woman to executive produce a soundtrack at this level, which is incredible.



She put together an epic soundtrack. There are absolutely no skips. Then Burna Boy came on board as… pic.twitter.com/Y9P4zuHQWD — Children of Blood and Bone Updates (@UpdatesCOBAB) July 28, 2026

The movie follows Zélie Adebola on a dangerous quest to restore the magic violently stolen from her people, alongside her brother Tzain and unlikely royal allies Amari and Inan, as they challenge the ruthless King Saran. The film is scheduled for release on 15 January 2027.

This will be the first time award-winning Nigerian superstar Tems will be executive producing a movie soundtrack album. Prince-Bythewood confirmed that Tems have recorded three new songs for the movie while recruiting Afrobeats superstar BNXN and Fireboy to be a part of the project.

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Burna Boy

Joining the project as an executive consultant is Grammy-winning Afro-fusion star Burna Boy, who will be bringing his wealth of experience to ensure the soundtrack album fully interprets the movie. Both Tems and Burna Boy are featured on Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack album. The singer earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the lead soundtrack ‘Lift Me Up’ performed by Rihanna. Burna Boy’s folk rendition ‘Alone’ is also a major highlight of the movie.