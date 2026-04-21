7 Nigerians who were the first ever to achieve major milestones in history
Nigeria is home to the most talented, most resilient people on earth.
Across politics, sports, literature, fashion, and global leadership, Nigerians have always excelled and dominated.
Certain Nigerians broke barriers that no one else from the country had crossed before. These pioneers redefined what was possible and set the precedent for the coming generations.
Here are 7 Nigerians who were the first ever to achieve major national and global milestones.
1. Wole Soyinka: First Nigerian to Win the Nobel Prize in Literature
In 1986, Wole Soyinka made history as the first Nigerian and first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
He is celebrated for his compelling plays, essays, and poetry. He helped put African literature on the global map and is an international icon of intellectual excellence.
2. Nnamdi Azikiwe: First President of Nigeria
In 1963, Nnamdi Azikiwe became the first President of Nigeria, a landmark moment in the nation’s political history.
Popularly known as “Zik of Africa", he was the leading figure in the struggle for independence.
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3. Chioma Ajunwa: First Female Olympic Gold Medalist for Nigeria
At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Chioma Ajunwa became the first Nigerian to win an Olympic gold medal.
She won gold in the long jump and is the only Nigerian woman to win Olympic gold in athletics.
She remains a national symbol of achievement.
4. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: First Nigerian Female to Lead the WTO
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO) as Director-General.
She is a highly influential figure in international finance and policy who broke major barriers in global economic leadership.
Her role redefined how Africa is represented in global institutions.
READ ALSO: Before independence: The first Nigerians to earn university degrees abroad and how they shaped a nation
5. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: First Nigerian Woman to Drive a Car & Lead Major Protests
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was a fearless pioneer and the first Nigerian woman to drive a car. She also led major anti-tax protests in the 1940s.
She was an early advocate for women’s rights in Nigeria and led the historic Abeokuta Women’s Revolt.
She paved the way for gender equality activism.
6. Agbani Darego: First Indigenous African to Win Miss World
In 2001, Agbani Darego made history as the first indigenous African to win Miss World.
She brought global recognition to Nigerian beauty and fashion, inspired more African representation in international pageantry and opened doors for African models on the world stage.
READ ALSO: 5 African countries named after dead people
7. Chinyere Kalu: First Nigerian Female Pilot
Chinyere Kalu made history as Nigeria’s first female commercial pilot.
She shattered gender stereotypes in the aviation industry and remains a true pioneer in Nigerian history.
Honourable Mention: First Nigerian to Play Chess at the Louvre Museum
If you’ve spent any time online recently, you’ve probably seen Nigerians jokingly declaring themselves the “first ever” at everything.
That playful trend started after Tunde Onakoya made headlines in April 2026 for a symbolic chess moment at the Louvre Museum in Paris. It went viral and inspired a wave of humorous “first-ever” claims across social media.
Watch the video below
First Nigerian to play chess at the Louvre 🇫🇷-The world’s most prestigious museum. pic.twitter.com/nej2WzpBRo— Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 19, 2026
These achievements showed the world that Nigerians can compete at the highest level.
These ten pioneers didn't wait for permission to succeed. They entered spaces where no Nigerian had gone before, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire us today.
CONTINUE READING: The story of the first-ever car made in Nigeria 29 years ago
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