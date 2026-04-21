Spain has written to EU to communicate intentions to cut ties with Israel

Spain has written to EU to communicate intentions to cut ties with Israel

The key reasons why Spain is moving to severe diplomatic ties with Israel

Spain urges the EU to suspend its partnership with Israel over alleged human rights violations, sparking divisions among member states.

Spain urges European Union to review ties with Israel

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Move driven by alleged human rights violations and international law concerns

Proposal targets the EU–Israel Association Agreement

EU remains divided, making immediate action unlikely

Spain is ramping up pressure on the European Union to suspend its long-standing partnership with Israel, citing what it describes as serious violations of international law and human rights.

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The push is being led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has called for a review, and possible termination of the EU–Israel Association Agreement, a framework that governs trade, political cooperation, and diplomatic relations between both sides.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

According to Spain, the basis for this move lies in the human rights clause embedded in the agreement, which requires all parties to uphold international law. Sánchez argues that Israel’s actions in Gaza and other occupied territories breach these conditions, making continued partnership inconsistent with the EU’s stated values.

Spain’s position marks one of the strongest stances taken by a major European country since the escalation of the Gaza conflict, reflecting growing frustration among some EU members over what they see as a lack of accountability.

The EU–Israel Association Agreement, in force since 2000, has been a cornerstone of relations, facilitating trade and cooperation across multiple sectors. However, Spain now believes the bloc must act decisively or risk undermining its credibility on human rights issues.

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Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Despite the strong push, the proposal faces significant resistance within the EU. Several member states, including Germany and Italy, are more cautious, favouring diplomatic engagement rather than punitive measures. This division makes any immediate suspension or termination of the agreement unlikely.

Still, Spain is not alone. Countries like Ireland and Belgium have also expressed concerns about Israel’s conduct and have supported calls for a reassessment of EU ties.