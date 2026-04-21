The PTDF scholarship offers financial support and opportunities for students pursuing careers in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The PTDF scholarship offers financial support and opportunities for students pursuing careers in Nigeria’s energy sector.

All you need to know about the PTDF scholarship 2026

Applications are now open for the 2025/2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in-country scholarship. Here’s who can apply, deadlines, and a step-by-step guide to completing your application.

Applications opened on April 20, 2026, and will close on May 29, 2026.

The scholarship targets undergraduate and postgraduate students in oil and gas–related fields in Nigerian universities.

Applicants must complete a structured 10-step application process, including NIN verification and document uploads.

Selected candidates receive tuition support, stipends, and learning resources, based on merit and course relevance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2025/2026 in-country scholarship scheme under the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), and for students in engineering and related fields, this is one window you don’t want to miss.

The application portal went live on Monday, April 20, 2026, and will remain open until Friday, May 29, 2026, giving interested candidates roughly six weeks to complete the process. The scholarship is targeted at both undergraduate and postgraduate students studying oil and gas–related disciplines in Nigerian universities, part of a broader push to strengthen local expertise in the energy sector.

Students in engineering and related disciplines are the primary beneficiaries of the PTDF in-country scholarship scheme.

How to apply (Step-by-step)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PTDF outlined a structured application process that candidates must carefully follow:

Applications for the 2025/2026 PTDF scholarship must be completed online within the six-week window.

Step 1: Create an account

Applicants are required to visit the PTDF scholarship portal and create an account by filling in their personal details. An email will be sent with instructions on how to log in and set a password.

READ ALSO: Lagos Free Zone, CEVA Logistics announce strategic joint venture to enhance integrated logistics in West Africa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 2: Log in to the portal

Candidates must log in using their registered email address and newly created password to access the application dashboard.

Step 3: Verify NIN

Before starting the application, applicants must verify their National Identification Number (NIN). PTDF warns that failed verification attempts should not be repeated unnecessarily to avoid multiple charges, advising candidates to resolve issues through the provided support channel.

Step 4: Accept disclaimer and terms

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants must read and accept the programme’s disclaimer and terms and conditions before proceeding. Declining the terms will automatically end the application.

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Candidates are required to complete all sections of the application form, ensuring accuracy and compliance with specified file formats for uploads.

Step 6: Select course and institution

Applicants will choose their preferred universities and courses (first, second, and third choices). Postgraduate applicants are also required to upload a statement of purpose (for MSc) or research proposal (for PhD).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 7: Upload required documents

Mandatory documents include academic certificates, birth certificate, and local government identification. All files must meet size requirements, typically below 300KB in PDF format.

READ ALSO: Meet Chief Owolabi Salis, the first Nigerian to travel into space

Step 8: Additional credentials

Applicants may upload professional memberships and publications (where applicable), with limits on the number of submissions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 9: Review application

Candidates must carefully preview their application to correct any errors before submission.

Step 10: Final submission

Once submitted, applications cannot be edited. PTDF advises applicants to ensure all information is accurate before completing this step.

The scholarship is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas sector by building local technical expertise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PTDF in-country scholarship scheme is different from its overseas programme and is focused on supporting education within Nigeria. Successful applicants typically receive tuition support, stipends, and access to learning resources.

Beyond the funding, the bigger picture is about building expertise at home, reducing reliance on foreign professionals while strengthening Nigeria’s oil and gas sector from within.