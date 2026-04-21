All you need to know about the PTDF scholarship 2026
Applications opened on April 20, 2026, and will close on May 29, 2026.
The scholarship targets undergraduate and postgraduate students in oil and gas–related fields in Nigerian universities.
Applicants must complete a structured 10-step application process, including NIN verification and document uploads.
Selected candidates receive tuition support, stipends, and learning resources, based on merit and course relevance.
The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2025/2026 in-country scholarship scheme under the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), and for students in engineering and related fields, this is one window you don’t want to miss.
The application portal went live on Monday, April 20, 2026, and will remain open until Friday, May 29, 2026, giving interested candidates roughly six weeks to complete the process. The scholarship is targeted at both undergraduate and postgraduate students studying oil and gas–related disciplines in Nigerian universities, part of a broader push to strengthen local expertise in the energy sector.
How to apply (Step-by-step)
The PTDF outlined a structured application process that candidates must carefully follow:
Step 1: Create an account
Applicants are required to visit the PTDF scholarship portal and create an account by filling in their personal details. An email will be sent with instructions on how to log in and set a password.
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Step 2: Log in to the portal
Candidates must log in using their registered email address and newly created password to access the application dashboard.
Step 3: Verify NIN
Before starting the application, applicants must verify their National Identification Number (NIN). PTDF warns that failed verification attempts should not be repeated unnecessarily to avoid multiple charges, advising candidates to resolve issues through the provided support channel.
Step 4: Accept disclaimer and terms
Applicants must read and accept the programme’s disclaimer and terms and conditions before proceeding. Declining the terms will automatically end the application.
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Candidates are required to complete all sections of the application form, ensuring accuracy and compliance with specified file formats for uploads.
Step 6: Select course and institution
Applicants will choose their preferred universities and courses (first, second, and third choices). Postgraduate applicants are also required to upload a statement of purpose (for MSc) or research proposal (for PhD).
Step 7: Upload required documents
Mandatory documents include academic certificates, birth certificate, and local government identification. All files must meet size requirements, typically below 300KB in PDF format.
Step 8: Additional credentials
Applicants may upload professional memberships and publications (where applicable), with limits on the number of submissions.
Step 9: Review application
Candidates must carefully preview their application to correct any errors before submission.
Step 10: Final submission
Once submitted, applications cannot be edited. PTDF advises applicants to ensure all information is accurate before completing this step.
The PTDF in-country scholarship scheme is different from its overseas programme and is focused on supporting education within Nigeria. Successful applicants typically receive tuition support, stipends, and access to learning resources.
Beyond the funding, the bigger picture is about building expertise at home, reducing reliance on foreign professionals while strengthening Nigeria’s oil and gas sector from within.
Applications are currently open via the official portal: https://scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng