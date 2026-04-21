Drake sets up hunt search for the release date of his next album

Drake sets up hunt search for the release date of his next album

Drake has fans using flamethrowers and axes to break through ice for his next album release date

Drake’s rollout for his upcoming album 'Iceman' has fans using flamethrowers, axes, and campfires to uncover the hidden release date in Toronto.

Drake hid the release date for his next album, Iceman, inside a massive ice installation in downtown Toronto.

Fans showed up with axes, flamethrowers, and even campfires to break through and uncover the date.

The stunt adds to a dramatic rollout that has included icy courtside seats and a surprise pyrotechnic shoot.

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Drake's album rollouts have always had a theatrical quality, but the campaign for his forthcoming project, Iceman, has taken things to a genuinely absurd level, and it’s quite the delight to watch.

On Monday, April 20, the Canadian rapper announced on Instagram that he had erected an enormous ice installation in the parking lot of the Bond Hotel in downtown Toronto, housing the release date for his eagerly anticipated new album.

Drake's upcoming album, Iceman

"Release Date Inside. 81 Bond Street Downtown Toronto," he wrote alongside photos of himself standing next to the makeshift monument.

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Drake in front of his Iceman structure

What followed was exactly the kind of organised chaos Drake's team likely hoped for. Fans gathered in droves at the ice structure and some attempted to break it down with sledgehammers, pickaxes, and other tools.

Others resorted to trying to melt it using flamethrowers, hairdryers, and small campfires. Some fans camped overnight just to be there when the structure gives way. With temperatures surging into the 50s, the countdown toward the reveal appears imminent regardless of fan intervention.

Drake fans are using flamethrowers and pickaxes to melt the Iceman structure faster 😭🎥 pic.twitter.com/DHPPlLxOwb — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) April 20, 2026

Fans have begun to break off entire ice blocks at Drake's ICEMAN structure in Toronto 😳



🤳 Kishka pic.twitter.com/iEYlzrgm3S — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 21, 2026

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The rollout has been building for weeks before Monday's stunt. On April 12, Drake covered his courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena in ice during the Toronto Raptors' season finale.

The week before that, a thunderous explosion lit up the skies over North York as part of a permitted pyrotechnic shoot connected to a Drake music video (one that reportedly featured Drake's son Adonis in scenes involving a police car).

Drake covered his courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena in ice

The explosion rattled residents enough that Downsview Park issued a public apology to the surrounding community for the unexpected disruption.

All we know about Drake's 'Iceman'

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Drake's upcoming solo album, Iceman, is expected in 2026 via OVO Sound and Republic Records, with confirmed producers including Tay Keith and Oz.

It will mark his first full-length solo release since 2023's For All the Dogs, which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, and follows his 2025 collaborative effort Some Sexy Songs 4 U with frequent OVO collaborator PartyNextDoor.

The rollout formally kicked off last July with the first of three Iceman livestreams, which previewed unreleased music. The initial instalment premiered 'What Did I Miss?', which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent livestreams introduced 'Which One,' featuring Central Cee, and 'Dog House,' featuring YEAT and singer Julia Wolf.

At the Juno Awards 2026, Drake closed a tribute to Nelly Furtado with a pointed "ICEMAN coming soon," marking one of the few direct public acknowledgements of the project's timeline.

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As for what to expect musically, we can suspect the album would address Drake's ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar, whose diss track 'Not Like Us' led to a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group that was ultimately dismissed.

In March 2025, Drake himself offered a characteristically cryptic tease: "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity, not charity."