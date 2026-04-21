US says seized Iranian ship was carrying Chinese chemicals used for ballistic missile production

According to the Pentagon, the Ship ceased at the Gulf of Oman, carried chemicals from China, which the Iranians intended to use to develop ballistic missiles.

The ship named TOUSKA was travelling from Beijing when it was seized in the Gulf of Oman

The ship is reported to contain chemicals used in making ballistic missiles

The situation is predicted to lead to a deterioration in China-US relationships

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Days after seizing an Iranian-flagged ship in the Gulf of Oman, the Pentagon has revealed that the vessel contained chemicals used for ballistic missiles being transported from China to Iran.

According to the Washington Post, the ship named TOUSKA was carrying a large shipment of chemicals from China while heading to Iran before it was intercepted by the US Navy, which boarded the vessel and took control of it after firing a hole in its engine room after it failed to stop.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇨🇳 Iran's 'Touska' cargo ship seized by the US military was carrying chemicals from China used to manufacture ballistic missiles. pic.twitter.com/sBo7A0Shzh — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 21, 2026

President Trump, who on April 19 announced the seizure of the ship by the US Navy ship USS SPRUANCE said that the vessel was already under sanction from the US Treasury for its prior illegal activities.

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In response to the seizure, Iran carried out drone attacks on the US Navy ship positioned in the Arabian Sea.

In March, the US stated that Iran was running out of missiles after carrying out a weeks-long bombing campaign targeting energy infrastructure of Middle Eastern countries it accused of being friendly with America. Shipment of the weapon-making chemicals from China was likely to assist the Iranian military in restocking its weapons ahead of a potential resumption of military attacks following the expiration of the two-week ceasefire agreement with the US.

The implications of the US-China relationships

The US seizure of the Iran-bound vessel comes days after President Trump said that America has reached an agreement with China on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under the condition that the Chinese won't sell weapons to Iran.

China's Minister of Defence had earlier warned the US not to interfere with the country's affairs, which were under threat after Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The recent seizure adds to the ongoing issues with both countries, with FOX News describing the event as "China caught doing the US dirty, and Trump would have to make them pay."

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China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump

With the seizure of the ship carrying chemicals used for making ballistic missiles from Beijing, it's predicted that the event will potentially lead to deterioration in the relationship between the two countries just ahead of President Trump's crucial official state visit to China.

Global interest is fully on the ongoing conflict between America and Iran, which is expected to deteriorate following the two-week ceasefire agreement expiring on Monday, April 20, 2026.