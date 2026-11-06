Nigerian man sparks outrage and health warnings after catching dolphin to eat

A Nigerian man went viral after catching a dolphin to eat, triggering widespread backlash online. Health influencer Aproko Doctor warned that consuming dolphins carries severe mercury poisoning risks, sparking conversations on wildlife protection and food safety.

A Nigerian man went viral after reportedly catching a dolphin to eat, sparking widespread reactions online.

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Aproko Doctor warned that dolphins and some large marine animals may contain high levels of mercury that can harm human health.

Many Nigerians criticised the act, with some saying dolphins should not be hunted or eaten.

The incident also reignited conversations about wildlife conservation, food safety and responsible fishing practices.

A Nigerian man has gone viral after reportedly catching a dolphin with the intention of eating it, but the post has sparked an entirely different conversation online.

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Instead of talking about recipes, many Nigerians are warning that dolphins are not animals people should be eating.

Popular health influencer Aproko Doctor also weighed in, using the moment to educate Nigerians about the possible health risks of eating dolphins and some other large sea animals.

Sharing his thoughts, he wrote:

"Please tell your friend that not everything you catch in the water is automatically food."

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He explained that the animal seen in the post appeared to be a dolphin, noting that dolphins are mammals and can accumulate high levels of mercury because they feed on other marine animals.

"This looks like a dolphin. Dolphins are mammals, and some species can have high amounts of a substance called mercury in their bodies because they feed on other water animals."

Don’t eat this type of fish! https://t.co/VR51vvmms4 — Aproko Doctor Global (@aproko_doctor) October 5, 2026

According to him, methylmercury, a form of mercury commonly found in some large marine animals, can be harmful to humans.

"Mercury exposure, particularly methylmercury, can damage the brain and nervous system. It is especially dangerous to pregnant women, unborn babies and young children."

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He added that dolphins are not the only marine animals with this concern.

"And it's not just dolphins. Some large predatory fish, like sharks, swordfish, and marlin, can also contain high levels of mercury."

Aproko Doctor clarified that his warning should not discourage people from eating fish generally, since many fish species are safe and highly nutritious.

"This doesn't mean you should stop eating fish. Fish is nutritious, and many species are safe to eat regularly. But you should know what you're buying and eating."

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He ended the post with a humorous but pointed message:

"Not every animal deserves to be turned into soup. Abeg."

The post quickly generated thousands of reactions, with many users expressing concern over the killing of what they believed was a dolphin.

One user, @Justcrypto09, wrote: "It's illegal to kill a Dolphin in Nigeria. I hope this post is AI because they will come for you and also, you dont eat Dolphins, it's very unhealthy. How person go kill Dolphin abeg Omo we be zombie ooooooo."

Another user, @bwgreyarea, simply said: "That's not a fish you eat, it's one you return to the water."

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Reacting to the possible health risks, @kelvinVal3 commented: "They don't eat dolphin oo Mercury dey their system You are not even allowed to hunt dolphins."

For @speakUP4Naija, the issue went beyond health.

"I hope this is Ai cos this dolphin is too beautiful to be eaten, even some snakes I see because of how beautiful they look, I dare not hurt them."

Another user, @Hon_ngure, joked: "You Nigerian guys will eat us one day... you dont eat dolphins."