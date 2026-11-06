Mohamed Salah created, Nigerian duo delivered, but nobody could save Trabzonspor from shock

Trabzonspor suffered their first UEFA Conference League defeat of the season as German side Freiburg claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Turkey despite spirited performances from Mohamed Salah, Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Freiburg stunned Trabzonspor 1-0 thanks to Lukas Kübler's fourth-minute winner.

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Mohamed Salah missed a huge second-half chance to level the scores on his 150th UEFA appearance.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu impressed creatively despite the defeat.

The result leaves Trabzonspor with work to do in their Conference League campaig

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Mohamed Salah, Paul Onuachu and Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu were left frustrated as Freiburg secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Trabzonspor in the UEFA Conference League.

The Turkish side entered the contest hoping to continue their impressive European campaign but were punished early and could not find a route back despite dominating possession for large parts of the game.

Mohamed Salah in a Trabzonspor kit. || X

Early Blow Decides Contest

Trabzonspor's evening got off to the worst possible start when Freiburg defender Lukas Kubler struck in the fourth minute following a defensive lapse from the home side.

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The goal handed the visitors an early advantage and forced Trabzonspor onto the front foot for the remainder of the match.

Freiburg looked dangerous throughout the first half and created several promising openings, while the hosts struggled to find their rhythm.

After the break, however, Trabzonspor responded strongly.

The Turkish side controlled possession and pushed numbers forward in search of an equaliser, but Freiburg's defence stood firm under sustained pressure.

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⏱ 90’ Karşılaşma sona erdi. Trabzonspor 0-1 Freiburg #UECL https://t.co/SJWFRDxP0T — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) November 5, 2026

Salah Denied on Landmark Night

One of the biggest moments of the match arrived just after the hour mark.

Making his 150th appearance in UEFA competition, Mohamed Salah found himself with a golden opportunity to level the score.

Mo Salah in the game.

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The Egyptian forward was presented with a point-blank chance but Freiburg goalkeeper Mio Backhaus produced a crucial save to preserve his side's lead. It summed up Trabzonspor's night.

The hosts frequently threatened but lacked the finishing touch when it mattered most.

Nigerians Impress Despite Defeat

Although the result was disappointing, several African stars turned in encouraging individual displays.

Paul Onuachu was one of Trabzonspor's standout performers.

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Paul Onuachu created the joint-most chances alongside Salah.

The Super Eagles striker created three chances, delivered three key passes and completed all of his attempted long balls as he consistently caused problems for the Freiburg defence.

Compatriot Chibuike Nwaiwu played the full match and battled hard at centre back, although he was shown a yellow card during the first half.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana also did his part to keep the scoreline respectable, making four saves across the contest.

Onana joins Trabzonspor || X

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Salah remained heavily involved throughout, registering three key passes and creating three chances, but the Egyptian icon was ultimately left to reflect on two big opportunities that went begging.

First European Defeat

The result marks Trabzonspor's first defeat of the Conference League campaign and serves as a setback in their bid to progress comfortably from the group stage.

Despite their dominance in possession and attacking intent after the break, Freiburg's early goal proved decisive.

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For Salah, Onuachu, Nwaiwu and their teammates, attention will now turn to bouncing back quickly and ensuring one defeat does not derail an otherwise promising European campaign.