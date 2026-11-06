How Lagos photographer recovered stolen laptop, hard drives containing five weddings after CCTV footage exposed thief

URGENT PUBLIC APPEAL I never imagined having to make a post like this, but I desperately need your help. On October 31, while covering a wedding at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, my bag was stolen from inside the bride's room. The bag contained my MacBook Pro M1 and FOUR external hard drives holding approximately FIVE weddings yet to be delivered to my clients. These are not just files. They are people's once in a lifetime memories, months of hard work and my livelihood. Thankfully, we have obtained CCTV footage showing the individual entering, taking my bag and leaving the hotel. I'm offering a N500,000 REWARD for credible information leading to the identification of this individual and recovery of my belongings through the appropriate authorities. Please you can send a message or call this number for any update 09033892670 Please guys help me repost abeg, this is very important please. 🙏🏾