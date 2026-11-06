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How Lagos photographer recovered stolen laptop, hard drives containing five weddings after CCTV footage exposed thief

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:45 - 06 November 2026
How Lagos photographer recovered stolen files
A Lagos-based photographer has recovered her stolen belongings, including four external hard drives containing wedding photographs and videos yet to be delivered to five clients, after she tracked down the suspected thief with the help of CCTV footage and social media users.
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  • Lagos photographer offered a N500,000 reward to anyone with information about the man captured on CCTV stealing her bag at Oriental Hotel.

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  • Four stolen hard drives contained wedding photographs and videos from five ceremonies yet to be delivered to clients.

  • The photographer confirmed that all her belongings had been recovered, but the thief had formatted the files on the external hard drives.

The photographer had earlier appealed to Nigerians for help after an unidentified man stole her bag, which contained a MacBook Pro M1 and four external hard drives, from a bride's room at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, on October 31.

She also offered a N500,000 reward for credible information that could lead to the identification of the suspect and recovery of her belongings.

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In her appeal, the photographer explained that the stolen hard drives contained approximately five weddings yet to be delivered to clients, whose memories she had been entrusted to preserve.

"These are not just files. They are people's once in a lifetime memories, months of hard work and my livelihood," she wrote.

She also disclosed that CCTV footage from the hotel captured the individual entering the room, taking her bag and leaving the premises.

READ ALSO: She opened the door thinking it was her nanny. What she saw next turned a quiet night into a terrifying ordeal

The appeal attracted attention on social media, with the photographer asking users to repost her message and share any information that could help locate the suspect.

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In an update on her X account, she announced that all the stolen items had been recovered, although the files on the hard drives had been formatted.

However, she expressed relief that the data could still be retrieved, raising hopes that the affected couples would eventually get their wedding photographs and videos.

"Every item has been recovered; even tho he formatted the files it can still be retrieved back. A big thank you to everyone who came through to help out. God bless you," she stated.

READ NEXT: 40-year-old British content creator who moved to Nigeria after marriage dies with unborn daughter

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