How Lagos photographer recovered stolen laptop, hard drives containing five weddings after CCTV footage exposed thief
Lagos photographer offered a N500,000 reward to anyone with information about the man captured on CCTV stealing her bag at Oriental Hotel.
Four stolen hard drives contained wedding photographs and videos from five ceremonies yet to be delivered to clients.
The photographer confirmed that all her belongings had been recovered, but the thief had formatted the files on the external hard drives.
The photographer had earlier appealed to Nigerians for help after an unidentified man stole her bag, which contained a MacBook Pro M1 and four external hard drives, from a bride's room at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, on October 31.
She also offered a N500,000 reward for credible information that could lead to the identification of the suspect and recovery of her belongings.
In her appeal, the photographer explained that the stolen hard drives contained approximately five weddings yet to be delivered to clients, whose memories she had been entrusted to preserve.
"These are not just files. They are people's once in a lifetime memories, months of hard work and my livelihood," she wrote.
She also disclosed that CCTV footage from the hotel captured the individual entering the room, taking her bag and leaving the premises.
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The appeal attracted attention on social media, with the photographer asking users to repost her message and share any information that could help locate the suspect.
URGENT PUBLIC APPEAL I never imagined having to make a post like this, but I desperately need your help. On October 31, while covering a wedding at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, my bag was stolen from inside the bride's room. The bag contained my MacBook Pro M1 and FOUR external hard drives holding approximately FIVE weddings yet to be delivered to my clients. These are not just files. They are people's once in a lifetime memories, months of hard work and my livelihood. Thankfully, we have obtained CCTV footage showing the individual entering, taking my bag and leaving the hotel. I'm offering a N500,000 REWARD for credible information leading to the identification of this individual and recovery of my belongings through the appropriate authorities. Please you can send a message or call this number for any update 09033892670 Please guys help me repost abeg, this is very important please. 🙏🏾— Ms•Deee (@deeeeoflagos) November 4, 2026
In an update on her X account, she announced that all the stolen items had been recovered, although the files on the hard drives had been formatted.
However, she expressed relief that the data could still be retrieved, raising hopes that the affected couples would eventually get their wedding photographs and videos.
"Every item has been recovered; even tho he formatted the files it can still be retrieved back. A big thank you to everyone who came through to help out. God bless you," she stated.