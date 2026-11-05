Zlatan and Davita bring Nigerian star power to Morocco as celebrity guests turn up in elegant traditional costumes.

Zlatan and Davita bring Nigerian star power to Morocco as celebrity guests turn up in elegant traditional costumes.

Zlatan and Davita bring Nigerian star power to Morocco as celebrity guests turn up in elegant traditional costumes.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita exchanged emotional wedding vows in Morocco, with the singer describing his bride as his best friend, biggest supporter, and the woman he wants to grow old with.

Davido and Chioma stole attention at Zlatan and Davita's Moroccan wedding with their stylish outfits and affectionate displays.

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Zlatan and Davita's Moroccan white wedding followed their traditional ceremony in Lagos on October 24, which attracted several Nigerian music stars and entertainment personalities.

The couple hosted a star-studded celebration that brought together friends, family members and prominent figures in the entertainment industry for an evening of festivities.

The wedding featured several memorable moments, from the couple's emotional exchange of vows to the stylish appearances of their celebrity guests, many of whom embraced traditional Moroccan-inspired outfits for the occasion.

One of the most touching moments came when Zlatan addressed his bride during their exchange of vows. The singer reflected on the challenges they had overcome as a couple and expressed gratitude for her commitment, support and sacrifices throughout their relationship.

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"Every beautiful moment, and even every difficult season, led us to this very moment. We have been through a lot. There were bad days when things were not easy, moments when we had to be strong for each other, and seasons that tested everything we believed in. But through it all, we kept choosing each other, and today, I am grateful that we did.

"Thank you for believing in me, standing by me, supporting my dreams, and being my biggest partner through this journey. Thank you for the sacrifices people may never see and for the things you do that I may never be able to put into words fully.

"Today, I do not just see the woman I am marrying. I see my best friend, my partner, my biggest supporter, the mother of my children and the woman I want to grow old with. I cannot promise you that everything will be perfect, but I promise you that we will never have to face life alone," Zlatan said.

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Another major attraction was the arrival of Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke. The couple drew attention with their coordinated appearance, stylish outfits and affectionate displays throughout the celebration.

Davido also earned admiration for the attention and affection he showered on Chioma, as the couple appeared comfortable in each other's company.

Popular streamer and comedian Carter Efe also attended with his girlfriend, Jasmine. Their appearance added to the excitement as guests and entertainers celebrated the newlyweds.

The Moroccan celebration comes days after Zlatan and Davita held their traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026. The ceremony attracted several entertainment personalities, including Davido, Teni, Phyno, Iyabo Ojo, Bella Shmurda, Young Jonn and music executive Soso Soberekon.

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The couple's relationship has spanned several years, and they share two sons, Shiloh and Benaiah.