How to Change NIN Details Online: DOB, Name & Phone Update Guide

How to Change NIN Details Online: DOB, Name & Phone Update Guide

How to change your name, DoB or phone number on your NIN online (without visiting a NIMC center)

Nigerians can now correct errors in their National Identification Number (NIN) details—including name, DOB, and phone number—via the NIMC self-service portal on their smartphones. Learn the step-by-step process, required documents, and processing fees.

Update your NIN details (name, date of birth, phone, address) online via the NIMC self-service portal.

Upload the required documents and pay a non-refundable fee ranging from ₦2,000 to ₦28,574.

Date of birth can only be changed once; adjustments of 5+ years require visiting a NIMC center.

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Nigerians who have errors in their National Identification Number (NIN) details no longer have to depend entirely on physical enrolment centres to correct them.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) allows Nigerians to update certain personal information, including their names, dates of birth, phone numbers and residential addresses, through its self-service modification portal.

This means you can start the process using your smartphone, upload the necessary documents and pay the required fees without visiting an enrolment centre for every type of correction.

However, each modification has its own requirements, and some corrections may still require a physical visit to a NIMC office.

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Here is how to get started.

How to change your NIN details online

How to change your NIN details online

The NIMC self-service modification website says it allows changes to name, phone number, date of birth and address.

To modify any of this information, follow these steps:

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Open your phone's browser and visit the official NIMC Self-Service Modification Portal.

Register for an account if you are a new user or log in if you already have one.

Verify your NIN and complete the identity verification process.

From your dashboard, select the information you want to change, such as your name, date of birth, phone number or address.

Enter the correct information and upload the required supporting documents.

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Pay the applicable modification fee using the payment option provided on the portal.

Review your details carefully and submit your application.

Keep your transaction reference and check your dashboard for updates on your application.

Once NIMC approves the request, you can access your updated NIN slip.

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Documents required to change your NIN details

Documents required to change your NIN details

Before starting, make sure you have the documents required for the particular information you want to correct.

1. Change of date of birth

NIMC requires a digital National Population Commission (NPC) birth certificate for people born after 1992. Those born before 1992 need a digital NPC attestation certificate.

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You will also need a supporting identification document, such as an international passport or driver's licence.

Important: You can only modify your date of birth once in your lifetime. If the correction involves a difference of five years or more, NIMC says you must visit an enrolment centre.

2. Change of name

If you want to correct or update your name, you will need:

A court affidavit.

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A newspaper extract announcing the name change.

A marriage certificate, where applicable, for married women.

Another valid means of identification.

3. Change of phone number

For a local Nigerian phone number, NIMC lists a police report as a requirement.

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If you are changing an international phone number, the commission requires a SIM pack certificate, a letter of authorisation from a notary public and an affidavit of loss of document.

4. Change of residential address

You can provide any of the following:

A recent utility bill.

A tenancy agreement.

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An attestation letter from a community leader.

How much does it cost to modify NIN details?

How much does it cost to modify NIN details?

According to NIMC's February 2026 Service Charter and its published fee schedule, the charges are:

Change of name: ₦2,000

Change of phone number: ₦2,000

Change of address: ₦2,000

Change of date of birth: ₦28,574

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These are the published processing fees. Check the amount displayed on the official portal before making payment.

4 things to know before modifying your NIN

There are a few important things to remember before submitting your application.

1. Date of birth changes are limited: NIMC permits date-of-birth modification only once in a lifetime. Make sure your supporting documents contain the correct information before applying.

2. You may need to visit an enrolment centre: Corrections involving five years or more in your date of birth cannot be completed entirely online.

3. Enter your phone number correctly: When entering a Nigerian number with the +234 country code, leave out the first zero. For example, enter +2348123456789 instead of +23408123456789.

4. Payments are non-refundable: NIMC says payments made through its self-service platform are non-refundable. Confirm that you have selected the correct modification and uploaded the right documents before paying.

If your NIN fails verification, your account becomes locked or your modification does not reflect after approval, you can contact NIMC through its official customer-care email: NIMCCUSTOMERCARE@NIMC.GOV.NG.

You should include your NIN and registered email address when requesting assistance. Avoid sharing your NIN, passwords or verification codes with unofficial agents.