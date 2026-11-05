Soldier rejects ₦500,000 bribe from arrested kidnapper, gets the same amount as reward from Army

Private Utim Terwase has been rewarded ₦500,000 by the Nigerian Army after turning down an identical bribe amount offered by a suspected kidnapper he arrested in Plateau State.

Nigerian soldier Private Utim Terwase has received ₦500,000 from the Army after rejecting an alleged bribe from a suspected kidnapper.

The suspect reportedly offered Terwase the same amount in exchange for his release, but the soldier refused.

The Army said the matching reward was approved to recognise the soldier's honesty and encourage other personnel to uphold professional standards.

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The Nigerian Army has rewarded a soldier, Private Utim Terwase, with ₦500,000 for turning down the same amount allegedly offered to him by a suspected kidnapper he had arrested in Plateau State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), Major General Maxwell Dangana, approved the reward, which was presented on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Private Utim Terwase

According to military sources, Terwase apprehended the suspect, described as a notorious kidnapper, after an attempted escape. The suspect allegedly offered him ₦500,000 in exchange for his release. Terwase declined and handed him over to the appropriate authorities.

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The Commander of Sector 6, Colonel Philimon Malgwi, presented the cash on Dangana's behalf. The operation's spokesperson, Captain Polycarp Chinonso Oteh, confirmed the development.

Dangana said the soldier's conduct reflects the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and commitment to duty expected of Nigerian Army personnel. He said Terwase "upheld the values of honesty, accountability and selfless service."

The GOC said the reward was deliberately matched to the amount the suspect allegedly offered, and urged personnel to emulate Terwase's conduct. He said the recognition reinforces the operation's commitment to accountability, ethical conduct and professionalism.

Dangana said that at a time when corruption continues to undermine public trust, Terwase's action served as a reminder that integrity is a personal choice, even when faced with temptation.

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The Army did not identify the suspect, say when or where he was arrested, or say what charges he faces.