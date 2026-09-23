Gambling addiction: how a young man spent his sick mother's ₦1.4 million on sports betting

A man allegedly withdrew ₦1.4 million from his mother's account while she was battling stroke

A man allegedly withdrew ₦1.4 million from his mother's account while she was battling stroke

A Nigerian man has sparked outrage online after allegedly withdrawing ₦1.4 million from his mother's account while she battles stroke and using the money for betting. The viral incident has reignited conversations about gambling addiction.

A man allegedly withdrew ₦1.4 million from his mother's account while she was battling stroke.

He admitted in a viral video that he transferred the money into his own account to place bets.

The incident has sparked outrage online and renewed conversations about gambling addiction in Nigeria.

The exact circumstances surrounding the case have not been independently verified.

A Nigerian man has become the centre of online criticism after he allegedly withdrew ₦1.4 million from his mother's bank account and used the money to place bets while she was reportedly battling a stroke.

The incident surfaced in a viral video showing the man being questioned by some residents, where he admitted to making several withdrawals from his mother's account on the same day before transferring the money into his own account.

Man admits to withdrawing N1.4 million from his stroke-stricken mother's account to fund betting account…. Omoh, wetin this betting to cause ehen 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/zAZyy9zOm8 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) September 23, 2026

According to the exchange captured in the video, he listed the different amounts he allegedly withdrew on September 13, saying:

"On the 13th of September, I withdrew 100,000 Naira from my mummy's account and put it into my Bet King account. On the 13th of September, I withdrew another 200,000 Naira from my mummy's account and put it into my Bet King account. On the 13th of September, I withdrew 300,000 Naira and put it into my basking account. On the 13th of September, I withdrew another 200,000 Naira and put it into my Bet King account."

The man questioning him appeared surprised that all the withdrawals happened on the same day, asking:

"Why is everything here on the 13th of September? Everything is on the 13th of September. Same day?"

The young man replied: "Yes, sir. Same day. 13th of September."

He went on to admit that the money was allegedly used for betting.

"On the 13th of September, I withdrew another 300,000 Naira and put it into my bet king account."

The interviewer then condemned the alleged act, saying:

"So the Bet King people should be hearing what they are causing. So for them to know what they are causing with this gamble you young boys are playing."

The questioning continued as the man admitted making even more withdrawals.

"On the 13th of September I will remove another 70,000. To my mummy's account and use it to play betting. In my Bet King account."

READ ALSO: Nigeria is on high alert following Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

He also added: "On the 13th of September I will remove another 30,000 from my mummy's account. And use it to play betting in my import account."

When asked to calculate the total amount allegedly withdrawn, he said:

"The total of everything I removed is 1.4 million."

The interviewer ended by pointing out that his mother was still ill, saying:

"And your mother is on sick bed?"

To which the man responded: "Yes, my mother is on sick bed, she has stroke"

The video has since generated massive reactions across social media, with many Nigerians expressing anger over the alleged incident. While some blamed gambling addiction and called for stronger awareness around responsible betting, others speculated that the man may have hoped to multiply the money to support his mother's treatment.