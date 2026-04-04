₦70,000 minimum wage crisis boils over as NLC bans indoor May Day celebrations, Orders nationwide protests

The Nigeria Labour Congress orders workers to take to the streets in states refusing to pay the ₦70,000 minimum wage. With indoor celebrations banned and protests set to hit state capitals nationwide, the strike could become one of the biggest labour showdowns in recent years.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers in states that have not fully implemented the 2024 national minimum wage to stage protests on May Day, set to take place on Fri, 1 May 2026.

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Under the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act, all employers, including state governments, are required to pay a minimum wage of ₦70,000 , up from ₦30,000 previously. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the new minimum wage bill into law on July 29, 2024.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, the NLC said there would be no indoor May Day celebrations in states that have failed to comply with the law. It specifically banned events at government houses, banquet halls, or any venue organised in collaboration with the defaulting state governments.

The union warned that any state chapter leadership that ignores the directive or replaces the protest with a symbolic celebration will face immediate disciplinary action.

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The NLC expressed concern that several state governments are yet to fully implement the wage law, including making necessary salary adjustments, ensuring timely payment, and extending the new wage to local government workers, teachers, and health workers.

According to the union, this failure amounts to a violation of the law and undermines the dignity of Nigerian workers.

As part of the planned action, workers in affected states are expected to gather at labour houses, union offices, or public squares by 7:00 a.m. on May 1, 2026. From there, they will proceed on peaceful processions across major streets in their state capitals.

Each protest is expected to end at key government locations such as the State Government House, the House of Assembly, or the office of the Head of Service, where workers will submit their demands.

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