₦70k Minimum wage crisis: Nearly two years later, 20 Nigerian states are still not paying workers
Just days ago, I reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is gearing up for a nationwide confrontation.
In that report, the union warned that states failing to implement the ₦70,000 minimum wage will face mass protests on May Day, 2026.
When President Bola Tinubu signed the ₦70,000 minimum wage into law in July 2024, it was meant to ease the financial pressure of rising inflation and economic hardship on Nigerian workers.
But nearly two years later, as of 2025, about 20 states were still lagging in implementation, especially at the local government and education levels.
While some states moved quickly, with Akwa-Ibom even exceeding the benchmark, others are still dragging their feet, leaving workers stuck with outdated salary structures.
What is the ₦70,000 minimum wage policy?
The new wage law replaced the previous ₦30,000 minimum wage and was enacted after negotiations among the Federal Government, labour unions, and the National Assembly.
This law effectively more than doubled the baseline salary for Nigerian workers.
You can also read: How Nigerian families are coping with the rising cost of living
However, implementation is not automatic. Each state government must:
Agree on the structure
Adjust salary scales
Secure funding
That’s where the delays begin.
Full List: States yet to fully implement ₦70,000 minimum wage
Based on labour union reports, media investigations, and government disclosures, these states have not fully implemented the new wage across all sectors:
Plateau
Kebbi
Sokoto
Nasarawa
Bayelsa
Osun
Ekiti
Zamfara
Benue
Enugu
Taraba
Gombe
Niger
Bauchi
Katsina
Kaduna
Cross River
Yobe
Oyo (delayed rollout)
Imo (partial implementation)
Some of these states have not approved the wage at all, while others have only implemented it partially.
What these states are currently paying
In several states, especially at the local government level, workers are still reportedly earning the old ₦30,000 minimum wage or slightly above.
Some states have only made incremental adjustments, adding small amounts rather than fully adopting ₦70,000.
In addition, these states have announced ₦70,000 but aren’t paying everyone equally:
Kaduna, Gombe, Borno – not paying full wage to local government workers
Imo, Cross River, Yobe – flagged in labour reports for incomplete rollout
Meanwhile, some states are paying above ₦70,000
While others delay, a few states have gone ahead, even exceeding the benchmark:
Lagos – about ₦85,000 (with plans to go higher)
Ogun – around ₦77,000
Kogi – about ₦72,500
Gombe – about ₦71,500 (though implementation varies)
Imo – up to ₦100,000+ for some categories
This gap shows that Nigeria now effectively has different minimum wages depending on location.
Why many states are still delaying
Some governors insist they cannot sustain the wage bill.
Some states prioritise state workers while ignoring:
Local government staff
Teachers
Health workers
There’s also the issue of weak enforcement. The federal government sets the wage, but states control implementation.
Update you might be interested in: You might lose access to your bank account if you ignore these new BVN rules
Right now, two Nigerian workers doing the same job can earn the following:
₦30,000 in one state
₦70,000 in another
Or more than ₦70,000 elsewhere
And it explains why the NLC is escalating.
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