₦70k Minimum wage crisis: Nearly two years later, 20 Nigerian states are still not paying workers

Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage, approved in 2024, is yet to be fully implemented nationwide, with at least 20 states still delaying payment to workers. While some states have begun partial implementation or exceeded the benchmark, others cite financial constraints and ongoing negotiations. Here’s a full breakdown of the states yet to comply and what it means for Nigerian workers.

Just days ago, I reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is gearing up for a nationwide confrontation.

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In that report, the union warned that states failing to implement the ₦70,000 minimum wage will face mass protests on May Day, 2026 .

When President Bola Tinubu signed the ₦70,000 minimum wage into law in July 2024 , it was meant to ease the financial pressure of rising inflation and economic hardship on Nigerian workers.

But nearly two years later, as of 2025, about 20 states were still lagging in implementation, especially at the local government and education levels.

While some states moved quickly, with Akwa-Ibom even exceeding the benchmark , others are still dragging their feet, leaving workers stuck with outdated salary structures.

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What is the ₦70,000 minimum wage policy?

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signing the Minimum Wage Act into law. To the President's left is Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), leaning in to observe the signing.

The new wage law replaced the previous ₦30,000 minimum wage and was enacted after negotiations among the Federal Government, labour unions, and the National Assembly .

This law effectively more than doubled the baseline salary for Nigerian workers.

You can also read: How Nigerian families are coping with the rising cost of living

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However, implementation is not automatic. Each state government must:

Agree on the structure

Adjust salary scales

Secure funding

That’s where the delays begin.

Full List: States yet to fully implement ₦70,000 minimum wage

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Minimum Wage

Based on labour union reports, media investigations, and government disclosures, these states have not fully implemented the new wage across all sectors:

Plateau

Kebbi

Sokoto

Nasarawa

Bayelsa

Osun

Ekiti

Zamfara

Benue

Enugu

Taraba

Gombe

Niger

Bauchi

Katsina

Kaduna

Cross River

Yobe

Oyo (delayed rollout)

Imo (partial implementation)

Some of these states have not approved the wage at all, while others have only implemented it partially.

What these states are currently paying

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, during a demonstration.

In several states, especially at the local government level, workers are still reportedly earning the old ₦30,000 minimum wage or slightly above.

Some states have only made incremental adjustments, adding small amounts rather than fully adopting ₦70,000.

In addition, these states have announced ₦70,000 but aren’t paying everyone equally:

Kaduna, Gombe, Borno – not paying full wage to local government workers

Imo, Cross River, Yobe – flagged in labour reports for incomplete rollout

Meanwhile, some states are paying above ₦70,000

While others delay, a few states have gone ahead, even exceeding the benchmark :

Lagos – about ₦85,000 (with plans to go higher)

Ogun – around ₦77,000

Kogi – about ₦72,500

Gombe – about ₦71,500 (though implementation varies)

Imo – up to ₦100,000+ for some categories

This gap shows that Nigeria now effectively has different minimum wages depending on location.

Why many states are still delaying

Some governors insist they cannot sustain the wage bill.

Some states prioritise state workers while ignoring:

Local government staff

Teachers

Health workers

There’s also the issue of weak enforcement. The federal government sets the wage, but states control implementation.

Update you might be interested in: You might lose access to your bank account if you ignore these new BVN rules

Right now, two Nigerian workers doing the same job can earn the following:

₦30,000 in one state

₦70,000 in another

Or more than ₦70,000 elsewhere