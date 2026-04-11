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₦70k Minimum wage crisis: Nearly two years later, 20 Nigerian states are still not paying workers

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 10:54 - 11 April 2026
20 Nigerian states still not paying ₦70,000 minimum wage — Full list
Nigeria’s ₦70,000 minimum wage, approved in 2024, is yet to be fully implemented nationwide, with at least 20 states still delaying payment to workers. While some states have begun partial implementation or exceeded the benchmark, others cite financial constraints and ongoing negotiations. Here’s a full breakdown of the states yet to comply and what it means for Nigerian workers.
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Just days ago, I reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is gearing up for a nationwide confrontation.

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In that report, the union warned that states failing to implement the ₦70,000 minimum wage will face mass protests on May Day, 2026.

When President Bola Tinubu signed the ₦70,000 minimum wage into law in July 2024, it was meant to ease the financial pressure of rising inflation and economic hardship on Nigerian workers.

But nearly two years later, as of 2025, about 20 states were still lagging in implementation, especially at the local government and education levels.

While some states moved quickly, with Akwa-Ibom even exceeding the benchmark, others are still dragging their feet, leaving workers stuck with outdated salary structures.

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What is the ₦70,000 minimum wage policy?

minimum-wage-nigeria
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signing the Minimum Wage Act into law. To the President's left is Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), leaning in to observe the signing. 

The new wage law replaced the previous ₦30,000 minimum wage and was enacted after negotiations among the Federal Government, labour unions, and the National Assembly

This law effectively more than doubled the baseline salary for Nigerian workers.

You can also read: How Nigerian families are coping with the rising cost of living

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However, implementation is not automatic. Each state government must:

  • Agree on the structure

  • Adjust salary scales

  • Secure funding

That’s where the delays begin.

Read Next: 4 income classes in Nigeria: Where do you fall?

Full List: States yet to fully implement ₦70,000 minimum wage

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Minimum Wage

Based on labour union reports, media investigations, and government disclosures, these states have not fully implemented the new wage across all sectors:

  • Plateau

  • Kebbi

  • Sokoto

  • Nasarawa

  • Bayelsa

  • Osun

  • Ekiti

  • Zamfara

  • Benue

  • Enugu

  • Taraba

  • Gombe

  • Niger

  • Bauchi

  • Katsina

  • Kaduna

  • Cross River

  • Yobe

  • Oyo (delayed rollout)

  • Imo (partial implementation)

Some of these states have not approved the wage at all, while others have only implemented it partially. 

What these states are currently paying 

minimum-wage-nigeria
Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, during a demonstration.

In several states, especially at the local government level, workers are still reportedly earning the old ₦30,000 minimum wage or slightly above. 

Some states have only made incremental adjustments, adding small amounts rather than fully adopting ₦70,000.

In addition, these states have announced ₦70,000 but aren’t paying everyone equally:

  • Kaduna, Gombe, Borno – not paying full wage to local government workers 

  • Imo, Cross River, Yobe – flagged in labour reports for incomplete rollout

Meanwhile, some states are paying above ₦70,000

While others delay, a few states have gone ahead, even exceeding the benchmark:

  • Lagos – about ₦85,000 (with plans to go higher)

  • Ogun – around ₦77,000 

  • Kogi – about ₦72,500 

  • Gombe – about ₦71,500 (though implementation varies) 

  • Imo – up to ₦100,000+ for some categories

This gap shows that Nigeria now effectively has different minimum wages depending on location.

Read Also: How to save ₦50,000 in 3 months if you earn minimum wage

Why many states are still delaying

Some governors insist they cannot sustain the wage bill. 

Some states prioritise state workers while ignoring:

  • Local government staff

  • Teachers

  • Health workers

There’s also the issue of weak enforcement. The federal government sets the wage, but states control implementation.

Update you might be interested in: You might lose access to your bank account if you ignore these new BVN rules 

Right now, two Nigerian workers doing the same job can earn the following:

  • ₦30,000 in one state

  • ₦70,000 in another

  • Or more than ₦70,000 elsewhere

And it explains why the NLC is escalating.

Also read: ₦70k isn't enough - NLC, civil servants demand urgent review of minimum wage amid hardship 

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